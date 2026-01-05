HP Demos A New Standard In Professional 4K Monitors With Neo:LED Series 7 Pro
Beyond its visual capabilities, the Series 7 Pro is engineered to with productivity in mind through its Thunderbolt 4 connectivity. A single cable can drive 4K resolution at a smooth 120 Hz refresh rate while simultaneously delivering up to 140 W of power to charge high-performance laptops and devices. This single-cable setup extends to its role as a high-speed hub, allowing users to connect a second 4K monitor and various peripherals directly to the display.
For those managing multiple machines, the monitor features a built-in Smart KVM. This allows users to toggle between two separate devices, such as a desktop and a laptop, using only a single keyboard and mouse. The Single Power On feature further streamlines the workday by instantly waking both the display and the connected PC at once. HP says that it has prioritized sustainability, constructing the monitor with 85% post-consumer recycled plastic and 5% ocean-bound plastic, garnering EPEAT Gold with Climate+ certification in the process.
The HP Series 7 Pro 4K Monitor is expected to be available sometime in March, launching alongside the innovative EliteBoard G1a keyboard-based AI PC. Pricing-wise, the current 32-inch Series 7 goes for $1,030, so expect the new model to in the same ballpark.