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HP Demos A New Standard In Professional 4K Monitors With Neo:LED Series 7 Pro

by Aaron LeongMonday, January 05, 2026, 10:30 PM EDT
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HP has unveiled its latest flagship, the improved Series 7 Pro 32-inch 4K Monitor (732xk), at CES 2026. Like the previous generation, the display is targeted towards creative professionals and content creators, but has been refined with Neo:LED display tech, advanced visual design, and robust I/O, just to name a few upgrades.

hp series7 screen

The centerpiece of the Series 7 Pro is its proprietary Neo:LED display, which pairs IPS Black panel tech with advanced backlighting co-developed with LG. For the 2026 model year, this 450 nits Neo:LED gets a bump from 2,000:1 contrast ration to approximately 2,700:1  ratio, effectively doubling that of traditional IPS displays and bringing with it deeper shadows as well as more vibrant, punchy colors. 

For professionals who demand precision, HP promises a Delta E value below 1 right out of the box, ensuring impressive color accuracy. Naturally, the Series 7 Pro can reproduce wide-gamut images, too, with 99.4% coverage of the AdobeRGB colorspace, and the same 99.4% coverage of Display P3, meaning that what designers see on screen will match their final vision.

hp series7 rear

Beyond its visual capabilities, the Series 7 Pro is engineered to with productivity in mind through its Thunderbolt 4 connectivity. A single cable can drive 4K resolution at a smooth 120 Hz refresh rate while simultaneously delivering up to 140 W of power to charge high-performance laptops and devices. This single-cable setup extends to its role as a high-speed hub, allowing users to connect a second 4K monitor and various peripherals directly to the display.

For those managing multiple machines, the monitor features a built-in Smart KVM. This allows users to toggle between two separate devices, such as a desktop and a laptop, using only a single keyboard and mouse. The Single Power On feature further streamlines the workday by instantly waking both the display and the connected PC at once. HP says that it has prioritized sustainability, constructing the monitor with 85% post-consumer recycled plastic and 5% ocean-bound plastic, garnering EPEAT Gold with Climate+ certification in the process.

The HP Series 7 Pro 4K Monitor is expected to be available sometime in March, launching alongside the innovative EliteBoard G1a keyboard-based AI PC. Pricing-wise, the current 32-inch Series 7 goes for $1,030, so expect the new model to in the same ballpark.
Tags:  Monitors, hewlettpackard, ces2026, 4k-display
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Aaron Leong

Tech enthusiast, YouTuber, engineer, rock climber, family guy. 'Nuff said.
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