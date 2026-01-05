HP Unifies HyperX And Omen For New High‑End Gaming Laptops And Monitors

HP acquired HyperX from Kingston five years ago in a bid to capitalize on the booming PC gaming and peripherals market, and for the first time since the acquisition, its fusing HyperX with its Omen gaming for a new line of performance laptops and monitors that made their official debut at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.





The unification solves the issue of overlap between two recognizable product lines. There have not been any HyperX PCs up to this point (desktops or laptops), but there have been Omen accessories (like the Omen Mindframe headset we reviewed ), though it's mostly been reserved for gaming systems.





"Gamers deserve a seamless experience that matches their passion, from the systems that power their worlds to the gear that connects them," said Josephine Tan, Senior Vice President and Division President of Personal Systems Gaming Solutions at HP Inc. "As we bring OMEN and HyperX together, we’re continuing to push the boundaries of gaming innovation, delivering performance, personalization and experiences that help every player reach their full potential."









One of the most exciting products to come from this unification is the new HyperX Omen Max 16. It's the most performant of the three HyperX Omen gaming laptops introduced at CES, and according to HP, it's also the "world's most powerful gaming laptop with fully internal cooling."





Key to that claim is that it draws up to 300W of total platform power without any external cooling, which is an additional 50W (or 20% increase) from the previous generation. A new 460W power brick helps make this possible, and it's not as bulky as you might imagine (see our in-person tour above).





To keep temps in check with all that power delivery on tap, HP employed a redesigned Tempest Cooling Pro system that features a third and "fan cleaner technology that improves cooling efficiency automatically" for steady performance.





The HyperX Omen Max 16 sports a 16-inch display with the highest-end panel option being an OLED screen with a 2.5K resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, and 500 nits brightness. Buyers also have the option of going with the latest Intel or AMD platforms, either of which can be mated with a GeForce RTX 5070 Ti, GeForce RTX 5080, or GeForce RTX 5090.





Other options include up to 64GB of DDR5-6400 RAM for the Intel platform or up to 48GB of DDR5-5600 for AMD, and up to a 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD. The rest of the setup takes advantage of the latest technologies, such as Thunderbolt 4 and Wi-Fi 7.









HP's also offering tamer (yet still high-end) HyperX Omen 16 and HyperX Omen 15 laptops without the Max designation. These offer a mix of Intel and AMD processor options too, along with a GeForce RTX 5060 or 5070 GPU, up to 64GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of storage.





All three models come in Shadow Black and Ceramic White colorways if going with an Intel foundation, and just Shadow Black for AMD. From what we could see in person, the Shadow Black is still more prone to fingerprint smudges, though it still looks sharp. However, the Ceramic White (same as the Omen Transcend 16 we reviewed ) colorway is absolutely stunning.

HP HyperX Omen OLED 34 And More Monitors Coming Soon





HP's also rolling out a range of HyperX Omen gaming monitors: