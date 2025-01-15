NVIDIA DLSS 4 Multi Frame Generation: Every Game Supported Out Of The Gate







NVIDIA's major reveal at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) last week was, not unexpectedly, its GeForce RTX 50 series in both desktop and mobile form. Along with the new GPUs, however, NVIDIA also unveiled a new generation of its Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) technology, now with Multi Frame Generation. At the time, NVIDIA promised "Day 0" support for 75 games and apps. Which games and apps, you ask?





Jacob Freeman, the notorious former Global Product Management Director at EVGA turned NVIDIA Evangelist, posted a full list of all 75 games and apps on X/Twitter. The full list had already been revealed, thought if you missed it, here it is...

DLSS 4 Multi Frame Generation is coming with Day 0 support for 75 Games and Apps 👍 pic.twitter.com/z5a3tvE5LK — Jacob Freeman (@GeForce_JacobF) January 15, 2025

There are some heavy hitters in the bunch, such as Alan Wake 2, Cyberpunk 2077, Diablo IV, God of War: Ragnarok, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Marvel Rivals, Microsoft Flight Simulator, Silent Hill 2, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, Star Wars Outlaws, and others. There are also some notable omissions, like Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, though we anticipate a lot more titles being added in short order.





"Both Multi Frame Generation and the new transformer models are built to be backwards compatible with existing DLSS integrations. When GeForce RTX 50 series graphics cards hit store shelves, GeForce RTX 50 series gamers will be able to multiply performance with DLSS Multi Frame Generation in 75 games and apps, and all GeForce RTX users will be able to experience the new transformer-based DLSS Ray Reconstruction, DLSS Super Resolution, and DLAA in over 50 games and apps," NVIDIA explains.





We'll have a deep dive on Blackwell as it relates to the GeForce RTX 50 series in short order, in which we'll go more in-depth into DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation. In the meantime, we have a couple of videos from CES that tease what's coming, including a DLSS 4 versus DLSS 3 image quality and performance demo, and another showing Marvel Rivals battle between the GeForce RTX 5070 and GeForce RTX 4090.





The elephant in the room, of course, is how raw rasterization performance compares between the GeForce RTX 50 and 40 series, without injecting AI-generated frames. We'll eventually have data and analysis on that as well, once we're able to review the new hardware. So, stay tuned folks.

