Simple Trick Stops Game Stutters In Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered

Fans of Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
have been having a great week. First, the heavily rumored remaster of Oblivion
finally released, delivering an excellent experience with a bevy of upgrades
fit for gaming in 2025. Another big win was Bethesda making it clear that it wouldn’t stand in the way
of the fan led Skyblivion project. However, some players have run into an issue with the remaster, although there’s already a fix thanks to Reddit.
The bug can be a showstopper for those unlucky enough to encounter it. Many players are able to make it through the initial segment of the game where they work their way through the sewers. Once they finally exit the sewers into the open world some gamers are seeing their framerates take a massive hit, turning the game into an unplayable experience.
User Sharyat in the Oblivion subreddit has shared a few solutions to the problem. The first thing players should note is that changing graphics settings while playing can exacerbate the issue (possibly due to video RAM overload), so it’s best to quit to the main menu and change settings from there.
Next, this user suggests deleting or renaming a file called “sl.pcl.dll” that can be found at Oblivion Remastered > Engine > Plugins > Marketplace > nvidia > DLSS > Streamline > Binaries > ThirdParty > Win64. This file is related to NVIDIA's Streamline
technology for real-time latency measurement. It's not clear why removing it would improve performance, but multiple users report that it helped.
Lastly, you might consider installing a better-optimized Engine.ini file available on Nexus Mods, found under "Ultimate Engine Tweaks (Anti-Stutters - Lower Latency - No Film Grain - No Chromatic Aberration - Lossless)." This configuration file
adjusts how the Unreal Engine 5 renderer works, and many users have reported success in the comments on Nexus.
Numerous players in the thread are reporting big performance gains with these suggested fixes. One user posted that “I just had a chance to try this (damn you work!) and it fixed it. Thank you again!!” while another posted that “this fixed my stuttering and got me 30+ more fps on a 3060
.” That's some serious gains, if accurate.
Hopefully the developers can nail down and fix this rather nasty bug sooner rather than later, but at least these tweaks seem to offer a bit of relief
for players struggling to enjoy their journey across Cyrodiil.