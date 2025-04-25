Simple Trick Stops Game Stutters In Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered





User Sharyat in the Oblivion subreddit has shared a few solutions to the problem. The first thing players should note is that changing graphics settings while playing can exacerbate the issue (possibly due to video RAM overload), so it’s best to quit to the main menu and change settings from there.













Next, this user suggests deleting or renaming a file called “sl.pcl.dll” that can be found at Oblivion Remastered > Engine > Plugins > Marketplace > nvidia > DLSS > Streamline > Binaries > ThirdParty > Win64. This file is related to NVIDIA's Streamline technology for real-time latency measurement. It's not clear why removing it would improve performance, but multiple users report that it helped.





Lastly, you might consider installing a better-optimized Engine.ini file available on Nexus Mods, found under "Ultimate Engine Tweaks (Anti-Stutters - Lower Latency - No Film Grain - No Chromatic Aberration - Lossless)." This configuration file adjusts how the Unreal Engine 5 renderer works, and many users have reported success in the comments on Nexus.