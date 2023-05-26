CATEGORIES
Nintendo Just Removed Every Duplication Glitch From Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

by Zak KillianFriday, May 26, 2023, 02:54 PM EDT
hero legend of zelda tears of the kingdom
If you're a Zelda fan, you're doubtless already playing (or even finished with) The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. It's a fantastic game, both as a stand-alone title in the Zelda series and as a sequel to 2017's Breath of the Wild, and the things Nintendo has achieved on the puny Switch hardware are astonishing.

With that said, even the greatest piece of software ever written is going to have bugs when it's the size of a modern AAA game. There have been three major updates to Tears of the Kingdom since its launch, the first of which radically improved the performance of the title. That's kind of a bummer, because it means that if we're ever left to play the game directly from the cartridge, it's a significantly inferior version.

zelda 112 patch notes

Still, for now, most folks don't have to worry about that. We can enjoy the benefits of not only the first patch but the second and now the third, which just released. Tears of the Kingdom update 1.1.2 fixes that weird bug where certain sounds would play at extremely high volume, saving your eardrums. It also fixes a rare but significant progression-stop bug in the "Camera Work in the Depths" main quest; updating the game will move you forward if you were stuck there.

The final patch note for the 1.1.2 update simply says "several issues have been addressed to improve the gameplay experience." That's vague, but what it means is pretty clear after some testing: Nintendo's fixed every known glitch that allows item duplication. In case you hadn't heard, Tears of the Kingdom players were using bugs to duplicate valuable items, potentially saving them hours of grinding for rupees. Of course, that's not how Nintendo wants people to play the game, so the exploits have to go.

legend of zelda tears

If you're not a Zelda fan, you're probably already tired of hearing about this game, and we get it. Still, it's super popular for a reason. If you never played Breath of the Wild, or maybe even if you did and bounced off of it, it might be worth giving this one a try. It has a ton of new mechanics and expands on the game world from Breath of the Wild both above and below the surface. You can pick up the game on a slight discount for $67.77 at Amazon right now.
