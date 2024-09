TeamGroup's Latest DDR5-8000 Memory Supports Both Intel XMP And AMD EXPO

XTREEM ARGB DDR5

XTREEM DDR5

DELTA RGB DDR5

DELTAα RGB DDR5

VULCAN DDR5

VULCANα DDR5

T-CREATE

T-CREAT EXPERT DDR5

The above modules will be released in a combination of different speeds depending on what kit you choose. To start, the speeds will be 6,400MHz, 6,600MHz, 6,800MHz, 7,000MHz, 7,200MHz, 7,600MHz, 7,800MHz, and 8,000MHz.





TeamGroup is recommending that for the best overclocking performance, you use the new dual-mode modules on either a Z790 motherboard with an Intel 14th Gen Core processor (Raptor Lake and Raptor Lake Refresh) or on an X870E motherboard with an AMD Ryzen 9000 processor (Zen 5).TeamGroup also said that it is still working with leading motherboard manufacturers to validate QVL compatibility on a wide range of motherboards for its latest memory products . It's great to see the memory maker pushing the boundaries and doing everything it can to make sure users have the best chance of matching compatible components together. It will be interesting to see if other memory makers, such as G.Skill, follow suit with kits that embrace Intel XMP and AMD EXPO on the same modules.

TeamGroup is once again making waves with more of its memory-based products. As we know, TeamGroup is always pushing the boundaries on its memory and storage products, just like it did with the GE Pro PCIe 5 SSD it announced at CES back in January of this year.Today, the company announced that its newest memory modules will support both Intel XMP 3.0 and AMD EXPO rather than one or the other. Normally, manufacturers would focus on one of these technologies but TeamGroup seems to think the days of playing it safe are over. TeamGroup announced that under its T-Force and T-Create branding, it will release the dual-mode overclocking memory modules in eight speeds. To start, these new modules will be available in capacities of 2x16GB or 2x24GB.According to TeamGroup, the following desktop memory kits will be the first to receive the dual-mode: