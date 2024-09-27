TeamGroup's Latest DDR5-8000 Memory Supports Both Intel XMP And AMD EXPO
Today, the company announced that its newest memory modules will support both Intel XMP 3.0 and AMD EXPO rather than one or the other. Normally, manufacturers would focus on one of these technologies but TeamGroup seems to think the days of playing it safe are over. TeamGroup announced that under its T-Force and T-Create branding, it will release the dual-mode overclocking memory modules in eight speeds. To start, these new modules will be available in capacities of 2x16GB or 2x24GB.
According to TeamGroup, the following desktop memory kits will be the first to receive the dual-mode:
T-Force
- XTREEM ARGB DDR5
- XTREEM DDR5
- DELTA RGB DDR5
- DELTAα RGB DDR5
- VULCAN DDR5
- VULCANα DDR5
- T-CREAT EXPERT DDR5
TeamGroup also said that it is still working with leading motherboard manufacturers to validate QVL compatibility on a wide range of motherboards for its latest memory products. It's great to see the memory maker pushing the boundaries and doing everything it can to make sure users have the best chance of matching compatible components together. It will be interesting to see if other memory makers, such as G.Skill, follow suit with kits that embrace Intel XMP and AMD EXPO on the same modules.