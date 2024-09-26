MSI Unveils X870/X870E Motherboard Lineup Including A Loaded Godlike Board



Next up is the MPG X870E CARBON WIFI which is going to be the choice for those looking for that premium gaming experience without emptying their pockets for the GODLIKE above. While it obviously doesn't have all the features of that board, it does come with an 18-phase "Duet Rail Power System" and 11A Smart Power Stages. This, combined with the extended heat-pipe cooling for the VRM is going to allow this board to handle current and future AMD Ryzen CPUs as well as allow for some solid overclocking.