CATEGORIES
home News

MSI Unveils X870/X870E Motherboard Lineup Including A Loaded Godlike Board

by Ben EnosThursday, September 26, 2024, 03:30 PM EDT

Hot on the heels of the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D launch being reportedly revealed, we now have some details on a few of the upcoming X870 and X870E motherboards from MSI. This is rather exciting, as the X870 family are the first new chipsets since the initial launch of the Socket AM5 platform. While AMD hasn't said anything about the release date of the 3D V-Cache-equipped Ryzen 9000X3D CPUs, the launch of new Socket AM5 chipsets would surely be a good time to drop those, as well.

msi x870e godlike 708x400

At the moment, MSI has officially listed info on two each of its upcoming X870 and X870E motherboards. The top model is going to be the MEG X870E GODLIKE, which is insanely feature-filled, as expected for the GODLIKE marque. For connectivity, it features Marvell 10-GbE LAN, Realtek 5-GbE LAN, Wi-Fi 7 support, and USB 4. The board's rear I/O cluster is packed full of USB goodness, with dual USB 40G ports that both support DisplayPort output, and then a total of thirteen USB-10G ports, 5 of which are USB Type-C while the other 8 are USB Type-A. There is also a front USB-C port with 60W power delivery for fast charging your mobiles and other devices.

Oh yeah, let's not forget the M.2 XPANDER-X SLIDER GEN 5 add-on card. This will allow users to add two PCie 5.0 x4 M.2 SSDs with ease. It is a 1-slot card, comes with two heatsinks, and has a fan to help keep those speedy Gen5 drives nice and cool. While it isn't a "back-connect" motherboard, the MEG X870E GODLIKE also comes with an EZ Bridge and accompanying EZ Control Hub allowing you to use one cable to move all your fan and RGB headers to the back of the board.

msi mpg x870e carbon wifi top2 708x400

Next up is the MPG X870E CARBON WIFI which is going to be the choice for those looking for that premium gaming experience without emptying their pockets for the GODLIKE above. While it obviously doesn't have all the features of that board, it does come with an 18-phase "Duet Rail Power System" and 11A Smart Power Stages. This, combined with the extended heat-pipe cooling for the VRM is going to allow this board to handle current and future AMD Ryzen CPUs as well as allow for some solid overclocking. 

As far as connectivity goes, it "only" has 5G and 2.5G LAN, but that's still overkill for most current users. It does still come with Wi-Fi 7 and USB4 allowing users to make the most of next-gen devices such as docks, hubs, and blazing-fast storage. The X870E CARBON WIFI has eleven USB ports, but only 2 of them are USB Type-C; the rest are all USB Type-A. It retains the front USB-C connector for charging your devices, but this one is only rated at 27W.

msi x870 motherboards 708x400

The X870 motherboards are the X870 TOMAHAWK WIFI and the X870-P WIFI. Both of these motherboards come with a 14-phase "Duet Rail Power System", but the TOMAHAWK comes with 80A Smart Power Stages. Both boards come with Wi-Fi 7, 5G LAN, and multiple USB Type-C ports, including USB 40-Gbps. The X870 boards will be the more budget-friendly models, but as they are based on the X870 chipset, they still reside in the relative high-end of the market and are more than enough motherboard for even performance-oriented gamers. 

While there is no official release date for MSI's all-new X870 and X870E motherboards, we can't wait to see them out in the wild and see what they really are capable of. There's no doubt that gamers, AI enthusiasts, and those who love to push their hardware to its limits will all be eager to get their hands on one of these motherboards when they are released. 


Tags:  AMD, MSI, motherboards, (nasdaq:amd)
TOP CONVERSATIONS
You Next Copilot PC Platform
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment