MSI Unveils X870/X870E Motherboard Lineup Including A Loaded Godlike Board
Oh yeah, let's not forget the M.2 XPANDER-X SLIDER GEN 5 add-on card. This will allow users to add two PCie 5.0 x4 M.2 SSDs with ease. It is a 1-slot card, comes with two heatsinks, and has a fan to help keep those speedy Gen5 drives nice and cool. While it isn't a "back-connect" motherboard, the MEG X870E GODLIKE also comes with an EZ Bridge and accompanying EZ Control Hub allowing you to use one cable to move all your fan and RGB headers to the back of the board.
Next up is the MPG X870E CARBON WIFI which is going to be the choice for those looking for that premium gaming experience without emptying their pockets for the GODLIKE above. While it obviously doesn't have all the features of that board, it does come with an 18-phase "Duet Rail Power System" and 11A Smart Power Stages. This, combined with the extended heat-pipe cooling for the VRM is going to allow this board to handle current and future AMD Ryzen CPUs as well as allow for some solid overclocking.
As far as connectivity goes, it "only" has 5G and 2.5G LAN, but that's still overkill for most current users. It does still come with Wi-Fi 7 and USB4 allowing users to make the most of next-gen devices such as docks, hubs, and blazing-fast storage. The X870E CARBON WIFI has eleven USB ports, but only 2 of them are USB Type-C; the rest are all USB Type-A. It retains the front USB-C connector for charging your devices, but this one is only rated at 27W.
While there is no official release date for MSI's all-new X870 and X870E motherboards, we can't wait to see them out in the wild and see what they really are capable of. There's no doubt that gamers, AI enthusiasts, and those who love to push their hardware to its limits will all be eager to get their hands on one of these motherboards when they are released.