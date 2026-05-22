No Delays: Take-Two Confirms GTA 6 Is Still Launching in November





If you were eagerly anticipating that Rockstar Games would drop a third trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI to coincide with Take-Two Interactive's latest earnings report, then we hate to be the bearer of bad news, but it did not happen. Darn! However, there is a bit of good news to share. While no new trailer materialized for one of the most anticipated video games of all time, we did get confirmation that GTA VI remains on track to ship in November.





We're down to just six months before GTA VI drops, barring any further delays . Given the stakes and scope, it's never a foregone conclusion that another delay won't rear its ugly head. It's part of gaming in general, and more so when dealing with a title of this magnitude. The Grand Theft Auto franchise is one of the most popular IPs in all of entertainment (gaming is a bigger business than movies these days, folks), and you can imagine that Rockstar Games is loathe to ship a bug-ridden product at launch.









Even so, publisher Take-Two Interactive is confident that Rockstar Games is indeed in the home stretch on this one, and it passed that message on to investors in its earnings report for the fourth quarter of its fiscal year 2026.





"Our fiscal 2026 performance was exceptional and exceeded our initial expectations at every label. We believe fiscal 2027 will establish new record levels of operating performance driven by the November 19th launch of Grand Theft Auto VI, along with strong execution across our portfolio," said Strauss Zelnick, Chairman and CEO of Take-Two Interactive.





That doesn't necessarily mean we're entirely in the clear, though if a delay was already in the cards, now would have been a good time to announce it. Instead, the CEO doubled-down on the November 19th launch date. Then in a subsequent earnings call, Take-Two Interactive President Karl Slatoff reiterated the point, saying fiscal 2027 is set to be a "milestone year led by the launch of Grand Theft Auto VI on November 19."









Other details, such as pricing and when a PC port will release , are still being kept under lock and key. During the same earnings call, Zelnick was coy about plans to make GTA VI available on PC, saying that so far it has only been announced for console.





As for pricing, he was almost as coy, though he did offer up a clue.



"We want the consumer to have a great experience, and we think a consumer experience is the intersection of what you get and what you pay for it. And probably a great example of that is Mafia: The Old Country. Which is a terrific title... It is not a 100-hour experience. It is not a 50-hour experience. And so we priced the title at $50, and consumes were thrilled, and we had a massive hit on our hands," Zelnick added.



