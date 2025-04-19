Need A Good MicroSD Express Card For Nintendo Switch 2? They're Going Fast





The Nintendo Switch 2 comes with 256GB of storage onboard. That's an 8x improvement over the original Switch, but pardon us if we're not exactly impressed considering that current-generation games on other platforms basically start at about 60GB. Fortunately, you can expand the storage just as you could on the first machine, but not exactly in the same way. Your microSD card from your Steam Deck isn't going to work in the Switch 2.





SD Express cards (including microSD Express) have extra connector pins.

You're going to need a microSD Express card. The Switch 2 is actually one of the very first consumer devices to support the SD Express standard despite the fact that it was launched way back in 2016 (that's nine years ago, folks.) It was intended to offer a massive upgrade in storage speed for digital cameras and other uses, but cameras have largely stuck to the CFexpress standard due to superior thermal handling and higher raw bandwidth (thanks to x4 lane support.)









So saying, you probably don't have a microSD Express card , and you're definitely going to want one if you're getting a Switch 2. While all of Nintendo's games seem to be coming on real PCI Express-enabled game cartridges, it has been revealed that many third-party games will not have proper physical cartridges for their "physical" releases.





Game-Key Cards go in the same slot as "real" Game Cards.





Lexar 1TB Play PRO microSD Express Card: $199.99 at Amazon (Currently Out of Stock)

Lexar 512GB Play PRO microSD Express Card: $99.99 at Amazon (Currently Out of Stock)

Lexar 256GB Play PRO microSD Express Card: $47.69 at Amazon

SanDisk 256GB microSD Express Card: $71.99 at Amazon

SanDisk 128GB microSD Express Card: $49.99 at Amazon





