Bitter Switch 2 Game Cartridge Detail Will Leave A Bad Taste In Your Mouth
To prevent some of its younger players from putting a game cart in their mouths and potentially swallowing it, Nintendo coated Switch games with a bitter material. The company shared in an interview with Gamespot that it will be doing the same for Switch 2. Takuhiro Dohta, one of the lead designers of the new console, said that "we don't want anybody to be at risk of any unwanted consumption. We have indeed made it so that if it enters your mouth, you'll spit it out."
Not everything about the new game carts will be the same, though. To help differentiate from games meant for the original Switch, the new carts sport a red color that closely matches the red that’s synonymous with Nintendo. Storage is also increased to a 64GB maximum compared to the prior iteration’s 32GB of capacity. This is to accommodate higher fidelity games, with CD Projekt Red announcing that the entirety of Cyberpunk 2077, including the DLC and updates, will all be included in the game’s single cartridge.
While CD Projekt Red did an awesome job with its decision to include everything on the game cart, gamers will need to be mindful that this won’t be the case with all publishers. Several are opting to use a cart with less storage, which are therefore less expensive to produce, and a “key” will be required to download a game to a system. It’s probably not what physical game collectors wanted to see, but it will likely be a popular option for companies looking to lower costs.
The Nintendo Switch 2 is on track to launch on June 5, 2025, in the United States. Nintendo will provide an update as to when players will be able to pre-order the console once the dust settles from Trump's most recent round of tariffs.