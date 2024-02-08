Grab A Sweetheart Of A Deal On A Smartwatch Ahead Of Valentine’s Day
Time is ticking away fast to grab a deal on something for that special someone for Valentine's Day next week. With that in mind, take advantage of some sweetheart deals on smartwatches from brands like Fossil, Garmin, Amazfit, and Samsung.
Garmin Venu 3 SmartwatchGarmin, best known for its GPS devices, has made a name for itself in the world of smartwatches. Its Venu 3 smartwatch has a bright display and a battery life of up to 14 days when in smartwatch mode.
The Venu 3 is billed as a purpose-built smartwatch with advanced health and fitness features, while also being able to be paired with a smartphone and receive calls and text messages. The 1.4-inch OLED display is bright enough to be viewed on a sunny day outdoors, making it easy to navigate a workout or a hike in the woods. Fitness freaks can also keep track of their heart rate, Pulse Oxygen level, stress tracking, and more.
Want to also keep track of your sleep habits? Well, the Venu 3 has that covered as well. Receive an overview of your sleep, recovery, daily calendar, HRV (Heart Rate Variability) status, and more via a morning report delivered right on the smartwatch. Users can also get a sleep score and personalized coaching for how much sleep is needed and how to improve their score.
The Garmin Venu 3 smartwatch is on sale for 11% off at just $399.99.
Amazfit GTR 3 Pro SmartwatchThe Amazfit GTR 3 Pro smartwatch makes doing things simpler with the aid of Alexa. Owners can use Alexa to easily set alarms, ask a question, get a translation, and more. No internet connection? No worries, the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro also comes with its own voice assistant that can perform operations such as engaging sports mode, or opening a health metric feature.
The 1.45-inch HD AMOLED display can reach a brightness of 331 ppi, making it bright enough to view even in bright environments. Amazfit says that the display boasts a 70.6% screen-to-body ratio, which the company says is among the highest for round smartwatches that are currently available.
When it comes to fitness, there are over 150 Sports Modes available. The watch can track metrics like heart rate, calories burned, and more. The smartwatch can pair with a smartphone via Bluetooth, so the wearer can easily take calls and view text messages without having to pull out their smartphone. The GTR 3 Pro also boasts a battery life that Amazfit says can last up to 12 days of typical use.
The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro smartwatch is on sale for 13% off at $129.99.
Be sure to check out these other deals from Amazfit as well:
- Amazfit GTS 4 Mini smartwatch is on sale for 10% off at $108.38.
- Amazfit GTS 2e smartwatch is on sale for 29% off at $49.99.
Fossil Gen 6 SmartwatchFor those that like a little dazzle to their smartwatches, the Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch may just fill the bill. This fashionable smartwatch is compatible with Wear OS by Google, making it a great companion piece to any Android smartphone. It is powered by Qualcomm's 4100+ chipset, which claims 30% enhanced performance over its predecessor.
The always-on display is said to be brighter with more colors and higher pixel count the Gen 5, with thousands of watch faces to complete the fashion statement desired. With Bluetooth 5 capability, staying connected to a smartphone is made easy at greater distances. When in need of a charge, the Gen 5 can achieve 80% charge in a little over 30 minutes, according to Fossil.
Just as with the Garmin Venue 3, the Fossil Gen 6 is Alexa enabled. This makes checking the weather, setting timers and alarms, controlling smart home devices, and more quick and easy with just the sound of the user’s voice. Automatically track activity goals as well, such as steps taken, sleep patterns, and cardio with advanced sensors. Fossil also states that the Gen 6 smartwatch is “swimproof.”
The Fossil Gen 6 42mm smartwatch is on sale for 40% off at only $178.99.
Also available from Fossil is the Gen 6 44mm smartwatch is on sale for 10% off at $161.
None of these tickling the fancy? Then check out these other smartwatch deals going on now:
- Fitbit Versa 4 fitness smartwatch is 25% off at just $149.95.
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 44mm smartwatch is on sale for 15% off at $279.99.
- Toobur smartwatch with Alexa built-in is on sale for 29% off at $49.99.