Fossil Says Farewell To Smartwatch Business Leaving A Massive Hole In Wear OS Wearables

In an official statement to The Verge, Jeff Boyer, Fossil's executive vice president and COO, said "“Fossil Group is redirecting resources to support our core strength and the core segments of our business that continue to provide strong growth opportunities for us: designing and distributing exciting traditional watches, jewelry, and leather goods under our own as well as licensed brand names.”





All of which is another way of saying that Apple's considerable wearable market share, Wear OS 's slow growth, and the Fossil Group's small piece of the already small pie led Fossil to finally call it quits.

