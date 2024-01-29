CATEGORIES
home News

Fossil Says Farewell To Smartwatch Business Leaving A Massive Hole In Wear OS Wearables

by Aaron LeongMonday, January 29, 2024, 10:31 AM EDT
hero fossil gen 6 smartwatch header scaled
Fossil, one of the few prominent Wear OS smartwatch makers, is over and done with the smartwatch business altogether. The company has officially bowed out to refocus on its traditional watch and jewelry products, which means hardcore fans who were looking forward to the Fossil Gen 7 will be left disappointed. 

Among the sparse number of Google Wear OS-operated smartwatch makers, Fossil has been always right up there producing some of the most attractive timepieces on sale. Technically, the products may have struggled in places, like poor battery life and jittery user experiences, but owners generally appreciate the looks and build quality. As of today, however, Fossil has officially bowed out of the race.

In an official statement to The Verge, Jeff Boyer, Fossil's executive vice president and COO, said "“Fossil Group is redirecting resources to support our core strength and the core segments of our business that continue to provide strong growth opportunities for us: designing and distributing exciting traditional watches, jewelry, and leather goods under our own as well as licensed brand names.”

All of which is another way of saying that Apple's considerable wearable market share, Wear OS's slow growth, and the Fossil Group's small piece of the already small pie led Fossil to finally call it quits. 

fossil gen 6 wellness edition
Fossil Gen 6 Wellness

The announcement might have come as a surprise for some, but the writing has been on the wall for at least the past year. Fossil, which had been consistently rolling out new products over the years, had built hype on the Gen 7 (rocking the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Plus chipset) for 2023, but all people heard last year was a whole bunch of nothing.

Nonetheless, Fossil says that it's committed to keeping its current crop of Wear OS watches like the Gen 6 updated "for the next few years." Gen 6 is currently on the newer optimized Wear OS 3.5, so the promised updates could mean security fixes at best. For those who still want a Fossil-level of look and design in their smartwatches, Citizen, Skagen, and Montblanc also have some very Fossil-inspired models.

Tags:  Android, SmartWatch, fossil, wear os
Hot Hardware CES 2024 Coverage Brought To You By Lenovo
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment