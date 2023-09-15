Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 Could Rock Raptor Lake-H And RTX 4060 Graphics





Microsoft will reportedly announce a pair of new Surface devices next Thursday on September 21, including the new Surface Laptop Studio 2 and Surface Go 3. The new Laptop Studio 2 in particular will reportedly come with Intel’s latest Raptor Lake-H CPUs and RTX 40 series graphics starting at a price of €2240 for the base model—or $2,387 USD not including tax.





Original Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio



The new notebook will reportedly have at least three models to choose from, including three different GPUs. The one model is equipped with the i7-13700H and no discrete GPU options, relying on its Iris Xe iGPU for video rendering. Another SKU will come with the same CPU and a RTX 4050 graphics chip with 6GB of video memory, and one of the flagship variants will reportedly come with the i7-13800H combined with GeForce RTX 4060 graphics featuring 8GB of video memory.