Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 Could Rock Raptor Lake-H And RTX 4060 Graphics
Microsoft will reportedly announce a pair of new Surface devices next Thursday on September 21, including the new Surface Laptop Studio 2 and Surface Go 3. The new Laptop Studio 2 in particular will reportedly come with Intel’s latest Raptor Lake-H CPUs and RTX 40 series graphics starting at a price of €2240 for the base model—or $2,387 USD not including tax.
The Surface Laptop Studio 2’s system upgrades are massive compared to the outgoing model. Whereas the previous model featured quad coreIntel Core i5 and i7 Tiger Lake CPUs, the new variant will reportedly get upgraded to a Core i7-13700H and i7-13800H for the higher end model. Both chips are from among Intel’s latest CPUs based on its Raptor Lake architecture, featuring 6 P cores and 8 E cores with peak boost clocks of 5GHz or greater.
The new notebook will reportedly have at least three models to choose from, including three different GPUs. The one model is equipped with the i7-13700H and no discrete GPU options, relying on its Iris Xe iGPU for video rendering. Another SKU will come with the same CPU and a RTX 4050 graphics chip with 6GB of video memory, and one of the flagship variants will reportedly come with the i7-13800H combined with GeForce RTX 4060 graphics featuring 8GB of video memory.
Memory options were not disclosed between the three models mentioned above, but there will be 16GB and 32GB LPDDR5X options to choose from, with Microsoft even adding a 64GB option for the first time. Besides internals, the only other upgrades the Studio 2 is getting pertain to I/O, including a full-size USB Type-A port and a microSD card reader in conjunction with two Thunderbolt 4 USB 4 compatible Type-C ports that have been carried over from the original model.
Specs on the upcoming Surface Laptop Go 3 were also reported. The new device will reportedly come with a slightly older Alder Lake-based Core i5-1235U featuring two P-cores and eight E-cores with a maximum boost clock of up to 4.4GHz. The base model will reportedly come with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD starting at a price of €899 — which converts to $958 USD not including tax. Spec wise, the new variant is a noteworthy upgrade over the Laptop Go 2, which came with a i5-1135G7 Tiger Lake chip, 4GB of memory and a 128GB for the entry-level model.
Microsoft will be unveiling both Surface devices in one week at a special Surface event.