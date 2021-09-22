Microsoft’s Surface Laptop Studio Delivers Tiger Lake, RTX 3050, And A Trick 14.4-Inch Display





We’ve previously heard rumors of a Surface Laptop Studio , and Microsoft made it official today with the reveal of its swanky new laptop. The Surface Laptop Studio serves as the successor to the Surface Book 3 and was billed as “the most powerful Surface we’ve ever built” and is the “culmination of years of Surface innovation.”

When the Surface Laptop Studio first took the stage, it looked like a traditional clamshell notebook. However, like the original Surface Studio debut from many moons ago, further examination of the Surface Laptop Studio revealed that the display could pull forward and lay nearly flat against the keyboard.

The display measures 14.4 inches across has a resolution of 2400x1600 with a fast 120Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision support. In Laptop mode, the display functions as you would expect with a traditional touch screen laptop. Stage mode positions the display at about a 45-degree angle over the keyboard, still giving access to the trackpad (which now supports haptic feedback for the first time). Finally, Studio mode lays the display nearly flat to provide a large canvas for digital inking with the Surface Slim Pen 2.

Like the Surface Pro 8, the Surface Laptop Studio is powered by a family of 11th generation Intel Tiger Lake processors (up to a Core i7). In addition, 16GB and 32GB memory configurations are available, and you can opt for up to a 2TB SSD (which is user-replaceable).





In addition to the beefy Tiger Lake processors, base Core i5 systems use the integrated Iris Xe GPU. However, the higher-end Core i7 SKUs get a discrete NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU. As for connectivity, two Thunderbolt 4 ports an included along with the standard Surface Connect interface and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Like the other new members of the Surface family, the Surface Laptop Studio ships on October 5th with a starting price of $1,599.