Ex-Blizzard Devs Launch Stormgate, A Cool New Diablo Starcraft Hybrid Free-To-Play Game

One of the more interesting of these announcements came in the form of a cinematic trailer for the game Stormgate. Initially confusing due to the lack of any gameplay in the trailer, Stormgate turns out to be an RTS game with both sci-fi and fantasy elements as well as influence from MOBA games and evolutions in game design since the RTS was king of the hill back in the early 2000s.









Arguably much of the hype behind Stormgate, which is still early in its development, comes from the pedigree of its developers. Frost Giant Studios is a new company founded by industry veterans primarily from Blizzard Software. The big names (relatively speaking) are Tim Campbell, who was a campaign lead on Warcraft 3: The Frozen Throne, and Tim Morten, formerly a producer at Blizzard. However, there are a bunch of other ex-Blizzard staff on-board.





One of the things that made Blizzard's past titles so popular, particularly Warcraft and Starcraft, was the inclusion of a powerful editor that allowed players to create their own scenarios. Frost Giant assures players that it will include an editor for Stormgate as well. Hopefully it will be at least as powerful as the one in Warcraft 3—after all, Warcraft 3 mods spawned an entire genre





If you're getting hyped about Stormgate, well, don't—yet. It may well be a great game on release, but we've got a good, long while to wait before we even get to try it. Stormgate will be entering Steam Early Access sometime next year.





Images: Frost Giant

