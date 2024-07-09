CATEGORIES
Size Matters: AMD Strix Halo Leak Flexes LGA1700-Sized BGA Package For Mobile

by Zak KillianTuesday, July 09, 2024, 11:42 AM EDT
amd ryzen bga
Mobile processors these days don't come with sockets like desktop CPUs, but they're still manufactured for a specific package type. The package for AMD's "Phoenix" and "Hawk Point" processors is called FP8, and it seems like Strix Point is going to use the same. The much larger "Strix Halo" processor isn't going to fit on FP8, though, and that's largely down to the 256-bit memory interface. Naturally, it needs a bigger mount.

It turns out that the name of Strix Halo's "socket," such that it is, will be "FP11," and it's a BGA package with 2077 pins. This is all-but officially verified, because the usual folks have put together shipping log leaks and some supposed insider information to share these specifications with us.

strix halo shipping logs
AMD Strix Halo NTB shipping logs uncovered by 포시포시 (@harukaze5719 on Xwitter).

First up, the shipping logs. Spotted (as they often are) by the eagle-eyed hardware enthusiast 포시포시 over at NTB are several listings for things like "2077BGA(37.5x45)-0.8P-FP11-FRAME" and "FP11 STRIX HALO, W/BK PLATE BGA 2077." Well, that's pretty conclusive, isn't it? BGA 2077, indicating 2077 pads or contact points, and a package type known as FP11 that will likely be exclusive to this type of chip. Got it.

everest bga20777 leak

This confirms the numbers previously shared by known leaker Everest, a fellow who's been disseminating quite a bit of AMD info recently. Dimensions of 37.5mm by 45mm are extremely large for a mobile part; for comparison, the FP8 package for AMD's Ryzen 7000HS and 8000HS parts is only 25×40mm. If that doesn't sound that different to you, recall that we're talking area here; 25×40 is 1000 mm², while 37.5×45mm is 1687.5mm², nearly 70% larger.

That makes it not only the biggest mobile package for an AMD processor to date—even outstripping the desktop-on-mobile FL1 socket used for AMD's "Dragon Range" CPUs—but also in the same size class as desktop CPU sockets. In fact, the dimensions are exactly the same as the CPUs that have to slot into Intel's LGA 1700 socket that hosts the 400-watt Core i9-14900KS CPU. Desktop parts have to be larger as the LGA connection isn't as secure as a soldered-down BGA part, but Strix Halo is so big it apparently will need the extra space.

lga 2066
Imagine one of these in your laptop. Photo: Rainer Knäpper, Free Art License

If your memory is short, allow us to remind you that Intel's high-end desktop processors were using a socket with 2066 pins not all that long ago. Those parts, like Strix Halo, had a quad-channel memory interface, albeit with DDR4 instead of DDR5. We expect that the pin allotment of Strix Halo is quite different from Intel's LGA 2066, given that those systems were based on workstation hardware with lots of PCIe connectivity while Strix Halo is likely focused more on having massive memory bandwidth and efficient power usage.

strix halo singapore demon king graphic
Slide created by 新加坡妖王 ("Singaporean Demon King") on ChipHell forums.

To recap, if you're unfamiliar, "Strix Halo" is the code name of an AMD CPU that is rumored to make use of chiplets to pack in 16 Zen 5 CPU cores, an absolutely massive RDNA 3.5 GPU with 20 WGPs (Strix Point: 8, Phoenix: 6), and a double-wide 256-bit memory interface to feed it all. These parts are a direct challenge to Apple's Mx family of SoCs, which also feature extra-wide memory buses to feed big GPUs—though maybe nothing quite this size.

Many enthusiasts are excited about Strix Halo as it has the potential to offer phenomenal CPU and GPU performance all in a single-package solution, improving power efficiency drastically over a system with separate CPU and GPU. Besides laptops, obvious applications for Strix Halo include game-console-like "Steam Machines" running the same SteamOS 3.x software as the Steam Deck. These parts are expected to hit the market early next year.
AMD, leaks, strix halo
