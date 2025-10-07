Stretch Your Gaming Budget With 9 Top Amazon Prime Video Game Deals
Alan Wake 2 Deluxe Edition - $39.99 (33% Off)Alan Wake 2 cleaned up during awards season back in 2023. Now players can pick up the deluxe edition that includes all the game’s DLC alongside the digital version of Alan Wake Remastered. This deal comes at the perfect time, just as we’re in the middle of spooky season.
Elden Ring - $29.99 (40% Off)Elden Ring might be a few years old now, but it’s still an incredible gaming experience in 2025. Just be sure to pack plenty of patience as this adventure to the Lands Between will test every bit of your gaming skills as you take on all the deadly foes this world has to offer.
Split Fiction - $24.98 (50% Off)Hazelight Studios, the developers behind the co-op adventure It Takes Two, has delivered again with Split-Fiction. The game has gotten lost in the fray of the incredible games that have come out in 2025, but this is by far and away the best co-op experience of this year. Even better is that it supports Friend’s Pass, so you and a friend can play with just one copy of the game.
EA Sports College Football 26 - $36.99 (47% Off)The crisp Autumn air, the early morning tailgating, and an energy you don’t find at the pro level, there’s nothing quite like college football. The season is already a few weeks old, and your team might have already been eliminated from getting to the College Football Playoff, but it’s never too late to make your squad the champions in College Football 26.
Sid Meier’s Civilization VII - $13.25 (81% Off)The latest entry in the storied Real Time Strategy series got off to a rocky start, however, several updates have delivered much needed improvements. These updates, alongside the killer price, make it an excellent time to jump in and check out what the game has to offer.
The five games above are some of the best deals we’ve spotted, but here are some other video game deals worth checking out:
- Still Wakes the Deep - $14.99 (57% Off)
- Final Fantasy I - VI Collection Anniversary Edition - $44.99 (40% off)
- Final Fantasy XVI - $22.79 (24% Off)
- Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon - $19.99 (33% Off)