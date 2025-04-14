CATEGORIES
PlayStation 5 Price Hikes By As Much As 25% Take Effect In These Regions

by Alan VelascoMonday, April 14, 2025, 02:37 PM EDT
Sony has announced that it’s raising the price of the PlayStation 5 again, with some regions seeing a jump as high as 25%. It’s the last thing gamers want after having to accept the increase in pricing to Nintendo’s hardware and software that’s coming with the Switch 2. It seems as if this will be the new normal going forward with the on again, off again tariff situation in the United States.

Those looking to buy a PS5 in the United Kingdom, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand will bear the brunt of the higher prices. The price of the digital edition of the PS5 is going up to £429.99, but in Europe it’s jumping all the way up to €499.99. Meanwhile, in Australia and New Zealand both versions of the PS5 are getting more expensive. Australian gamers will now be paying $749.95 for the digital model and $829.95 for the standard model. New Zealanders will see an increase to $859.95 for the digital model and $949.95 for the standard model.

There’s a silver lining in the rather bleak news, especially for those who enjoy buying physical copies of games. The disc drive that Sony sells separately, which can be installed on a digital version of the PS5, will actually be getting a price decrease in the same regions. Additionally, the price of the already expensive PS5 Pro is also going to remain the same, for now anyway.

This latest generation of home consoles has been disappointing as far as pricing goes. Four years into this current cycle and the price reductions gamers have come to expect simply haven’t materialized, even though all of the big three have released hardware revisions. Unfortunately, depending on how the tariff situation continues to unfold, there’s a good chance that consoles will continue to get increasingly heftier price tags.
