SteelSeries Gaming Headsets, Keyboards & Mice Are Up To Half Off At Amazon

SteelSeries' Arctis series of gaming-focused headphones/headsets/earphones are some of the best in the business. Some of the highlights include the Arctis GameBuds with active noise cancellation, Bluetooth 5.3 support, and 2.4GHz Wi-Fi dongle for quick audio switching. There's also spatial audio support plus presets for 100+ game titles. Usually running on the higher end of the price range, the Prime deal brings the GameBuds well under similar offerings by ASUS ROG and Logitech G.

Another one to check out is the well-respected Arctis Nova Pro and Nova 7P. The former boasts ANC as well as a hot-swappable dual-battery system, which means gamers can technically go non-stop (please don't). If you seek something more in the mid-budget range, the similar Nova 7P might be your jam. While it doesn't have two aforementioned features, it still sounds good and has the essentials, such as dual audio stream switching and solid battery life.

Although we don't have a crystal ball to reveal future Black Friday sale prices, it's hard not to pass up on half off on some fantastic Apex Pro keyboards . We've curated a trio of basically the same keyboard, except in full-size, 80%, and 60% formats. All feature the highly customizable HyperMagnetic Omnipoint switches, with the ability to set key actuation between 0.1 to 4.0 millimeters. Specs are one thing, but critical and user reviews for the Apex Pros' excellence probably speak louder.





Apex Pro Mini Wireless ($119.99, 50% off)

Apex Pro TKL Wireless ($124.99, 50% off)













While not as popular (relatively) as Razer and Logitech models, the SteelSeries Rival 3 wireless lineup is pretty fire , especially when you factor in the lowered prices. The mice are light (11 grams with one AAA battery), have 18k tracking, up to 60 million click durability rating, and as much as 450 hours of battery life (on Bluetooth; when on Wi-Fi, the number is 200 hours).

