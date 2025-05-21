CATEGORIES
SteelSeries Rival 3 Gen 2 Gaming Mice Promise Affordable Luxury For Gamers

by Aaron LeongWednesday, May 21, 2025, 10:20 AM EDT
hero rival 3 gen 2 context family
Following up on its recent white-themed refresh of various gaming and esports peripherals, SteelSeries has officially launched its highly anticipated Rival 3 Gen 2 and Rival 3 Wireless Gen 2 gaming mice. Building upon the legacy of the original Rival series, these new iterations promise to redefine the "affordable luxury" category for gamers, delivering click speeds down to 1.4 milliseconds and switches that are guaranteed for 60 million clicks, among other niceties. Oh, and it helps that they're priced right, too.

rival 3 gen 2 white context rgb1

The Rival 3 Gen 2 series—available in wired and wireless versions—arrives just ahead of SteelSeries' 25th anniversary in 2026. The wired Rival 3 Gen 2 features an ultra-optimized click latency of just 1.35 milliseconds, ensuring near-instant responsiveness. Coupled with a TrueMove Core 8,500 DPI optical sensor, gamers can expect pretty sweet accuracy.

Like the previous gen model, the Gen 2 prides itself on durability, boasting an impressive 60 million clicks, which should work out to about six years in the hands of a pro player. We do wish that the mouse was lighter though. Coming in at 77 grams, it trails behind the likes of the Roccat Kone Pro and (more expensive) Razer Viper V3 Pro. For a touch of flair, the mouse incorporates a 360-degree enhanced underglow RGB powered by SteelSeries' Prism lighting tech.

rival 3 wl gen 2 context family1

If you'd rather go wireless, the Rival 3 Wireless Gen 2 incorporates an upgraded TrueMove Air optical sensor now with 18K DPI (over 8,500 previously), complemented by an optimized click latency of 1.9ms and a maximum acceleration of 40G.

Quantum 2.0 Dual Wireless tech is also onboard, providing both 2.4GHz (via USB dongle) and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. Battery life on the Wireless Gen 2 has been extended, offering up to 200 hours on 2.4GHz and 450 hours with Bluetooth (up from 400+ in the OG) with a single AAA battery.

The SteelSeries Rival Gen 2 is available right now globally. If you'd like to snag yourself one of these very aggressively priced mice (or two), check out these deals:
  • Rival 3 Gen 2 (Black) $39.99
  • Rival 3 Gen 2 (White) $39.99
  • Rival 3 Gen 2 Wireless (Black) $59.99
  • Rival 3 Gen 2 Wireless (White) $59.99
  • Rival 3 Gen 2 Wireless (Lavender) $59.99
  • Rival 3 (previous gen)  $23.50 (originally $29.99)
We also included a link to the original Rival 3, given that it's now dirt cheap with the arrival of the updated models.
Tags:  Gaming, Mice, SteelSeries, gaming-mouse
