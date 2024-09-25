SteelSeries Unveils Apex Pro Gen 3 Gaming Keyboards With 40 Adjustable Actuation Levels

Gaming keyboards have become one of the most vital accessories for serious gamers, adding to both playability and aesthetics. SteelSeries has long been in the game of enthusiast level products
, and it is no different with its keyboards. It now has its new Apex Pro Gen 3 lineup to keep the world's fastest keyboard mantra. With its OmniPoint 3.0 technology, coupled with a Hall effect Gen 3 sensor, speed and reliability are key here.
The first model, the Apex Pro TKL Gen 3, is a smaller version for those who do not need a full number pad. It is priced at $219.99, and is wired. You can get a wireless version for $269.99, with the same TKL design for a smaller footprint. The standard Apex Pro Gen 3 is $239.99, which has both a cable and larger number pad design.
All models have adjustable HyperMagnetic Switches, with Rapid Trigger and Rapid Tap modes.
SteelSeries points to its GG software for its ability to have different profiles, and choose competitive options such as Rapid Trigger and Rapid Tap. Its GG Quickset is a way to load up esport player profiles in a simple click, giving you the same settings as your favorite pro. Wanting to mimic the settings of successful pro players has long been a part of enthusiasts desires, and this is the next step in making that possibility a reality.
SteelSeries is famous for its gaming mice, but it also has been tapping into different segments of the market, such as with gaming microphones
.
Billed by SteelSeries as having great build quality, the Apex Pro Gen 3 also has plenty of RGB. It includes a screen on the top right, where you can see your settings in real time. Things such as actuation levels are easy to see and adjust, and you can also see telemetry data from your PC hardware on this screen, too. Being able to change settings immediately is a great way to test different approaches when you are playing your favorite game.
The SteelSeries Apex Pro Gen 3
keyboards are available now worldwide, ready for some serious gaming action.