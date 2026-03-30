Valve Bans Nearly 1 Million Steam Accounts In Massive Farmer Bot Purge
For those unaware, farming bots in Counter-Strike 2 are used to generate as many case drops as possible—these cases can then be sold for a miniscule profits of a few cents on Steam. But those miniscule profits spread across enough bots do eventually become substantial, can be laundered at will by setting egregious prices in the Steam Community Market, and overall lessen the value of the entire Counter-Strike economy for legitimate players. It's a problem Valve takes seriously, even if it may seem minor at first glance.
It makes sense, though. Even outside of economy motivations, Valve has great incentive to keep Counter-Strike 2, Dota 2, and Deadlock (still in Early Access, but quite popular) as bot-free as possible. Those are its premiere live service games, and they're all sure to see a wave of new players once the Steam Machine finally drops. Balancing updates and new content aren't all Valve has to worry about—keeping all aspects of its games, even the marketplace, fair and balanced matters too.
In any case, it's nice to see Valve employees like Ido Magal be so candid with the wider Counter-Strike community. His comments were originally made on a CS2 subreddit post noticing the apparent start of the banwave, with Ido confirming its exact scope in a direct reply. Hopefully soon we'll get more candid communication from the team behind Steam, particularly involving hardware repeatedly confirmed for 2026 and a potential major release to come with it.