Counter Strike 2 Update Ends 25 Years Of Magic Ammo In Major Shift





Many players are already insisting that Valve revert the change.

Beyond the reload controversy, the update also sneaks in a couple of welcome quality-of-life additions. Valve is introducing in-game Map Guides to competitive matches, giving you a quick refresher on smokes and setups during the first five rounds of a half, and also making it significantly easier to host and join friends in Custom Games and Workshop maps directly from your Friends list.





Head over to Valve's blog post if you want to voice your opinion on the updates.