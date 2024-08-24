CATEGORIES
Valve’s Multiplayer Shooter Deadlock Has Been Confirmed, What To Expect

by Alan VelascoSaturday, August 24, 2024, 10:48 AM EDT
It finally happened. Valve has admitted that it’s working on a new game, called Deadlock, which has been described as a cross between Overwatch and DotA. The path leading to this acknowledgement has been a weird one, with the company pretending like the game didn’t exist up to this point. Even though Deadlock has managed to rack up thousands of players during its playtest period.

The acknowledgement came by way of Deadlock’s newly minted Steam page. The listing notes that “Deadlock is in early development with lots of temporary art and experimental gameplay. Access is currently limited to friend invites via our playtesters.” Additionally, the planned release date has been set as “to be announced.”

valve deadlock acknowledgement body

Unfortunately, there’s not much else that Valve is willing to disclose despite how many gamers have already had a chance to play the game. Even the hardware requirements are mostly set to TBD, with the only piece of information being available is that the game will require “a 64-bit processor and operating system.”

Thankfully, several players who have participated as part of Valve’s early testing have posted videos online. It looks very familiar to much of the multiplayer, free to play fare that has been popular lately. Players can choose between 20 heroes all with their own unique abilities, as two teams of six look to eliminate each other and their minions. Whether or not this can make its own niche in a crowded space is hard to tell.

This a step in the right direction for those who have been patiently waiting for more information on Valve’s next project. Hopefully a grander reveal will take place sooner rather than later.
