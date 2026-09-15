Steam Frame Review Roundup: Jack Of All Trades, Master Of One
Before I get into the coverage, let's go over what the Steam Frame is. This is a VR headset that can be used as a "PC VR" display, connected to a PC wirelessly (not wired) so that the PC does the VR processing, or it can be used fully untethered, doing all of the processing on-device. To accomplish that, it uses a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and 16GB of LPDDR5X memory right in the headset. Despite the presence of that hardware in the head-mounted display, it is notably lighter than most other VR headsets (at 440g fully loaded with battery), and it still performs excellently for PC VR.
Most outlets reported that the Steam Frame scores very high on comfort. Our buddy Brandon Hill, writing over at Tom's Hardware, remarked that the "Frame's lightweight design, combined with the pressure-relieving front gasket and rear cradle, helped reduce fatigue after extended sessions." Even Engadget's Devindra Hardawar, who was quite critical of the device overall, noted that it's "easy to forget [you're] wearing a VR headset" thanks to the device's exceptional front-back balance. Gamers Nexus and Linus Tech Tips had similar remarks, although both of those outlets commented that the headset was not nearly as comfortable without the skull strap that goes over the user's head.
That's where we get into one of the biggest recurring complaints. You see, that skull strap is not included; instead, it's a $59 accessory kit. In fact, there are many accessories that most outlets agreed should have been included in the purchase price. That list starts with the Ergonomic Accessories Kit ($59), continues to the Arcturus Vision color passthrough camera ($149), and even includes the power supply ($29), which isn't bundled in. As Steve Dent noted for Engadget, "the high pricing is bound to alienate buyers, especially when even the power supply is a separate $29 add-on."
You're going to want that Arcturus Vision camera, too, because the monochrome passthrough cameras built into the headset are limited to 30 FPS; Gamers Nexus called it "nauseating," while CNET said it's "far better to use the Frame with the Arcturus Vision camera attached" because the monochrome passthrough display is "very low-res black and white, a throwback to the old Oculus Quest 2." Though Linus Tech Tips said it was "fine," and most other reviewers didn't remark on the passthrough camera, so your mileage may vary.
Given all that, the $1059 starting price becomes more like $1,296 when you factor in the cost of the accessories, and that doesn't include the price of prescription inserts, if you want those (which you will, if you wear glasses). It's not a completely outrageous price, because the Steam Frame does seem to work very well for what it is. For example, nearly every reviewer praised the wireless functionality, which supports dual 6 Ghz streams for ultra-low-latency streaming.
This is achieved partially through Foveated Streaming, which reduces the bitrate for areas of the stream that you aren't looking at using eye tracking. It sounds like science fiction, but apparently it works amazingly well. Linus Sebastian said that no matter how hard he tried, he couldn't notice any visual artifacts from the technology, and Gamers Nexus agreed, saying "If foveated rendering weren't already an established technology, we'd have a hard time believing that foveated streaming could be so reactive, but in the brief testing that we did with it, we couldn’t see any changes or difference in image quality." Impressive stuff.
But the price was definitely driven up by the ongoing AI memory crisis, and there are certain qualities of the Steam Frame that make it a tough sell at over $1,000. Rather than the high-end OLED and micro-OLED screens used by other enthusiast headsets, the Steam Frame uses LCDs. This has advantages, particularly given the set's use of dense pancake lenses—it's easier to make bright LCDs that can shine through pancake optics versus OLEDs—but it does mean contrast and inferior black levels compared to headsets that use OLED. Multiple members of the LTT crew remarked on the black levels of the headset, and VR.org outright says "sticking with 2160×2160 LCD panels makes the $1,059 base package a tough pill to swallow."
As we noted, a huge part of that price likely comes down to the integrated Snapdragon processor and its 16GB of memory, to say nothing of the 256GB or 1TB of storage or the integrated active cooling. That hardware is there to enable fully unmoored VR gameplay, and to Valve's credit, the Frame can do it... sort of, and briefly. Complaints about untethered performance and battery life were both major throughlines through nearly every review, though.
The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 isn't a particularly powerful processor by 2026 standards, and to play most Steam games, it has to run through the FEX translation layer, since it's an Arm processor and the majority of games are written for x86 machines. It's not completely clear how much FEX is at fault, but either way numerous reviewers remarked that the performance is underwhelming at best. Valve itself recommends using the headset in 72 Hz "Playtime" mode to extend the battery life, which is a barely tolerable threshold for VR gaming, and yet the Steam Frame apparently struggles to maintain that frame rate even in its customized Arm-native version of Half-Life: Alyx. It's just not a very powerful machine; this chip was popular in smartphones in late 2023 and early 2024. It simply doesn't compete with even modern PC handhelds, much less a desktop PC.
Meanwhile, on the battery life front, Tom's Hardware's review said that battery life "wasn’t an issue" because the reviewer "likes to take a break from VR games at least every hour or so." That's fair, but many other reviewers were unimpressed, like Linus Tech Tips.CNET's Scott Stein called the battery life "limiting," and Engadget wasn't pleased either. The battery on the Frame is relatively small at just 21.6 watt-hours, but it couldn't be much larger than that lest Valve risk making the headset uncomfortably heavy. Despite that the battery actually is slightly larger than the Meta Quest 3's battery, it typically delivers slightly worse battery life; in PCVR streaming mode, reviewers noted that it could potentially stretch to around 3 hours, but found that in standalone mode, its battery could be exhausted in as little as 45 minutes.
A key benefit of the Steam Frame over the competition, however, appears to be the ease of setup. While Gamers Nexus kvetched about the complexity of the settings, particularly for control rebinding, even that notoriously curmudgeonly outlet praised the convenience of setting up the Steam Frame. Linus of Tech Tips fame was even more lavish in his praise, saying "This has to be [...] the most magical 'it just works' experience that I’ve had in a long time. And probably it’s in the top three of my entire career covering tech." High praise, to be sure, although Linus is well known for being effusive with the compliments when he's excited about a product.
The included controllers are fantastic by most accounts, featuring finger tracking along with a full suite of gamepad-style controls, although you'll need the "optional" ergonomics kit to fully make use of the finger tracking as otherwise there are no hand straps. Linus Sebastian also complained a bit about the button layout, and said that the controllers aren't great for those with smaller hands, making this potentially unsuitable for kids. One detail about the controllers that I personally appreciate is that they use standard AA batteries for power and last a long time; up to 40 hours of use on a single battery.
In the end, it seems like the Steam Frame is definitely a hit-or-miss device. CNET said it well in its review, writing "whether you consider it a PC VR evolution or a Steam Deck for your face, the Frame is both frustrating and fascinating to play with." Indeed, the things that it does well, it absolutely excels at. The comfort (at least with the optional skull strap), the ease of setup, the flawless wireless connection, and Valve's wonderful, privacy-friendly terms of service that don't require you to sign over all of your personal details are all points of universal praise.
However, reviewers also seem to agree that the Steam Frame makes a lot of compromises in the name of versatility. Image quality is only "okay" for a 2026 VR headset (though motion clarity is very good), and battery life leaves a lot to be desired. The performance of the on-headset hardware isn't great, and a couple of reviewers complained about light bleed due to the relatively poor seal around the user's nose. Finally, the pricing is a major pain point considering the specifications. To some degree that's out of Valve's hands, but it's impossible to ignore that it wouldn't have been an issue if Valve hadn't elected to pack in standalone VR functionality.
Should You Buy A Steam Frame? My Thoughts
It's difficult for me to write this, as I'm an avowed fanboy of Steam, and to a lesser degree Valve in general. After reading so many reviews of the hardware, though, it's hard for me to recommend the Steam Frame. To be clear, I haven't gotten to use it myself yet, and there are other caveats to my opinion as well. For an example, I'm on record as saying that I don't find pancake lenses to be as important as some VR fans feel; the in-my-opinion mild distortion of Fresnel lenses doesn't diminish the impact of deep OLED blacks, particularly in a moody game like Half-Life: Alyx, where so much of the game is played in partial or full darkness. This is a controversial opinion, and I acknowledge that; you might feel differently, and that's fine!
It really comes down to what you get for the price. Wireless VR streaming is a huge win for a lot of people, and the fact that Valve's device beats the Meta Quest 3 in latency is huge. The battery life can be as high as two and a half hours for streaming from a PC, and plenty have made the argument that they wouldn't want to be in VR that long anyway. Linus Sebastian disagreed, and so do I. I've had marathon VR sessions lasting upwards of four hours, and the only reason I quit is because my arms, back, or legs got tired, not my eyes. This is never a concern for a wired headset, and you can use the Steam Frame plugged into power, but in that case, why not just buy a superior wired headset?
Bigscreen Beyond 2E Ultralight Eye-Tracking VR Headset: $1,159 at Bigscreen
Because those options definitely do exist. Key among them is the Bigscreen Beyond 2E, which costs $1,159. Particularly for folks who already have a Vive or an Index—because the Beyond 2E requires a Lighthouse system for motion tracking—the Beyond 2E is the clearest upgrade. It's an ultra light-weight headset at just 107 grams, and it offers superior resolution, contrast, and optics to the Steam Frame. If you're primarily interested in tethered PCVR, the single-cable Beyond 2E (with eye tracking) is clearly the superior option.
Sony PlayStation VR2 Headset Kit: $319 at Wal-Mart
Don't forget the required PC adapter: $39.99 at Amazon
For folks on a budget, the go-to recommendation is the the Sony PlayStation VR 2 (PSVR2). While obviously intended for use with the PlayStation 5 console, it works very well with SteamVR using Sony's PC adapter, with considerably less setup hassle than a Lighthouse-based headset. It boasts OLED screens and a competitive field of view, it includes controllers with partial finger tracking, and you don't have to set up trackers around your room. (The Frame also uses inside-out tracking, and cannot interface with Lighthouses.) You can find it marked down on clearance for as little as $399; that's what I paid for mine new in the box at Wal-Mart last year. There are also used units available in good condition for under $300.
Meta Quest 3 Standalone VR Headset: $599 at Amazon
However, if you're looking for a standalone VR device, the Frame shoots to the forefront of your options. LTT even concluded its review by saying "for all my complaints, and there were a lot, I think this is the best package on the market." While the Meta Quest 3 is considerably cheaper at its MSRP of $599, there are a lot of caveats to that device. It doesn't have the ultra-low latency of the Steam Frame, and both Gamers Nexus and LTT noted that it's much less comfortable without an aftermarket strap. It also requires you to agree to some 83,000 words of license agreements before you can use it, with incredible invasions of privacy including uploading "abstractions" of your home and your children's bodies (according to Gamers Nexus) to Meta.
Valve Steam Frame Wireless VR Headset: $1,059 (256GB) $1,299 (1TB) at Steam
If you're okay with that—and clearly a lot of people are, as the Quest 3 is the most popular VR device on Steam—then it's hard to argue with the price, and the Steam Frame doesn't honestly offer a lot to differentiate it from Meta's offering. It's my opinion (again, without having set hands on the Frame yet), that hardcore PCVR enthusiasts will probably be better served by a headset with superior visuals, while casual VR fans will probably stick with Meta's offering or go for the even cheaper PSVR2. If Valve releases a version of the Frame that skips the Snapdragon system for a lower price, or adds micro-OLED screens without blowing up the BOM, then either of those would definitely be the headsets to get.