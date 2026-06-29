Valve Quietly Debuts Steam Frame Compatibility Ratings Starting With Portal 2





Those who have been looking out for Steam hardware-related activity have been closely monitoring SteamDB. It paid off late last night as X user @SadlyItsBradley discovered that Valve's Portal 2 (2011) is the first game to be listed as 'Verified Playable' on the not-yet-released Steam Frame headset. The other game, Valve's Day of Defeat, is marked as Unsupported by SteamOS.

Portal 2 is one of the first games that has received a Steam Frame compatibility rating



As a reminder, Steam Frame is able to play x86 Windows builds fully standalone on its ARM SteamOS build thanks to Proton and FEX



Some VR games may work through this emulation/translation too pic.twitter.com/U8wbji4FWg — Brad Lynch (@SadlyItsBradley) June 29, 2026