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Valve Quietly Debuts Steam Frame Compatibility Ratings Starting With Portal 2

by Chris HarperMonday, June 29, 2026, 11:26 AM EDT
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Those who have been looking out for Steam hardware-related activity have been closely monitoring SteamDB. It paid off late last night as X user @SadlyItsBradley discovered that Valve's Portal 2 (2011) is the first game to be listed as 'Verified Playable' on the not-yet-released Steam Frame headset. The other game, Valve's Day of Defeat, is marked as Unsupported by SteamOS.

This quiet, low-key move from Valve indicates that the Steam Frame is near finalization and a testing initiative is underway to determine the roster of available Steam Frame games at launch. According to Valve's own Steamworks documentation, the Steam Frame Compatibility program specifically refers to standalone Steam Frame compatibility without streaming the game from another PC via Steam Link. The performance requirements also vary depending on the type of game, with 2D (non-VR) titles requiring a minimum of 30 FPS at 720p to be marked Playable and VR titles requiring a minimum of 72 FPS at 1728x1728 (Steam Frame's native resolution) to be marked Playable.

Other considerations must also be met in order for Verified status to be granted, including accurate in-game controller models, Steam Frame controller support including button glyphs, no compatibility warnings on launch, and Proton compatibility if the game isn't already running on Linux. Games with launchers must also meet requirements, though Valve notes that the best way to avoid a flag in that category is simply not requiring a launcher at all.

In any case, it's fairly interesting to see the Steam Frame Compatibility program start with Portal 2. Portal 2 is one of Valve's most critically-acclaimed titles, and would surely be an immersive experience on Steam Frame.


Sadly, the results as-is indicate that the game will only be playable in 2D on Valve's upcoming standalone VR headset. Considering its age, however, it may in fact be playable via existing VR conversion mods. In the original X thread, @NimaZeighami also correctly notes that Portal 2's existing motion control support would also make it a good fit for VR, though others are expressing skepticism due to potential motion sickness.

What we're really waiting to see is whether or not Half-Life: Alyx will be Steam Frame Verified, and if not, how well the game would work streamed from a local PC to the Steam Frame headset. Early reports indicate that the game streams well, but only achieves about 40-50 FPS when running natively. However, if rumors of Valve optimizing Alyx for standalone play on Steam Frame wind up being true, it would make for a stellar launch title.
Tags:  Valve, PC gaming, Portal 2, VR headset, steam frame, steam hardware
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
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