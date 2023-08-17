Starfield Devs Talk Religion, Smuggling, Jail Time And More In Enlightening Q&A





We have to give Will and Emil credit; they didn't shy away from questions nearly as much as you might expect. We got a lot of information , and as a result we're not going to reproduce everything here. Instead, we'll cover the salient details for you. Even at that, there are a lot, so sit down and strap in for a Starfield Q&A summary.









Another detail of the game that was much-discussed among fans was the revelation that you can be a smuggler and ship contraband. The devs said that some items are simply considered contraband, and are illegal everywhere. Those will have to be smuggled past security ships orbiting major settlements, and hidden using special ship modules that you can acquire.





A player asked if time moves when the game isn't running, and was told no, the simulation is only active while playing, as expected. This isn't really a space sim, guys; it's more like Fallout 4 in space—not that that's necessarily a bad thing. With that said, Emil says that the Settled Systems are "more like Skyrim than Fallout 4's Commonwealth," and that factions may get upset when you take another faction's side.





If you prefer a more charismatic, non-lethal approach to the game, the developers said that there are non-lethal weapons in the game, but that a whole pacifist playthrough might be very difficult. Folks who enjoy doing non-lethal runs in Bethesda's past games will probably be well aware of how poorly it usually works, so this is no particular surprise. There also seems to be a "Speech Challenge game" that will pop up in "specific scripted moments," which will apparently be found in "most quests."





If you, like the author, prefer not to fuss about with talkative NPCs, you can instead apparently also hire generic crewmembers to work on your ship or run outposts. It's a little unrealistic, but apparently crew members only require a one-time fee instead of having to be paid regularly; the developers say this was a compromise made to reduce the amount of things the player needs to manage, which is fair enough. You can apparently use the aforementioned Speech minigame to ratchet down the cost, too.



