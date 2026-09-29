SpaceX To Launch Prototype Laser Grid For AI Data Centers In Space

Rendering of Protostar in orbit - Image: Star Catcher

Power beaming in space is moving from sci-fi to reality as startup Star Catcher prepares to conduct a groundbreaking test that could lay the foundation for humanity’s first wireless power grid in space.





The fact is, current (and upcoming) orbital missions demand increasingly powerful equipment, ranging from high-throughput communication payloads to advanced edge-computing modules and in-space manufacturing platforms , as solutions such as solar wings are hitting their physical limit. Space technology startup Star Catcher wants to change all of that with Protostar, an ambitious demonstration (slated for later this year) that targets the first measurable beaming of concentrated laser energy directly between two autonomous spacecraft in Earth orbit.





Protostar prototype (left) and orbital power beaming illustration (right) - Image: Star Catcher



By tuning the laser frequency to match the optical absorption spectrum of conventional photovoltaic cells, the receiving satellite can convert the beam into usable electricity far more efficiently than it absorbs diffuse sunlight. This means that the receiving spacecraft can now generate more electrical power to cater to increased power needs. The demonstration (if successful) will also attempt to validate tracking, precision pointing, and safety control systems required for the process across orbital distances.





Star Catcher's Protostar being assembled and readied for launch - Image: Star Catcher

