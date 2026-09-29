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SpaceX To Launch Prototype Laser Grid For AI Data Centers In Space

by Aaron LeongTuesday, September 29, 2026, 11:44 AM EDT
Rendering of Protostar in orbit
Rendering of Protostar in orbit - Image: Star Catcher
Power beaming in space is moving from sci-fi to reality as startup Star Catcher prepares to conduct a groundbreaking test that could lay the foundation for humanity’s first wireless power grid in space.

The fact is, current (and upcoming) orbital missions demand increasingly powerful equipment, ranging from high-throughput communication payloads to advanced edge-computing modules and in-space manufacturing platforms, as solutions such as solar wings are hitting their physical limit. Space technology startup Star Catcher wants to change all of that with Protostar, an ambitious demonstration (slated for later this year) that targets the first measurable beaming of concentrated laser energy directly between two autonomous spacecraft in Earth orbit.

Protostar prototype (left) and orbital power beaming illustration (right)
Protostar prototype (left) and orbital power beaming illustration (right) - Image: Star Catcher

Here's how it works. Instead of requiring customer spacecraft to undergo expensive redesigns or carry heavy custom receiver dishes, Star Catcher's power transmission concept works with existing hardware. Under the planned orbital flight test, a primary Protostar host spacecraft equipped with high-efficiency photovoltaics will collect ambient sunlight, convert the harvested solar energy into concentrated laser light, and beam the power to solar panels on a nearby CubeSat.

By tuning the laser frequency to match the optical absorption spectrum of conventional photovoltaic cells, the receiving satellite can convert the beam into usable electricity far more efficiently than it absorbs diffuse sunlight. This means that the receiving spacecraft can now generate more electrical power to cater to increased power needs. The demonstration (if successful) will also attempt to validate tracking, precision pointing, and safety control systems required for the process across orbital distances.

Star Catcher's Protostar being assembled
Star Catcher's Protostar being assembled and readied for launch - Image: Star Catcher

The next step, of course, is to scale this technology into a commercial constellation. Star Catcher envisions a network of dedicated power-generation satellites stationed in strategic orbits, continuously harvesting solar energy and beaming power continuously on demand to client satellites passing below. Such an orbital utility grid would fundamentally alter the economics of space operations. Satellite operators could drastically reduce payload mass at launch, extend operational lifespans indefinitely, and keep secondary instruments fully powered even while traveling through Earth’s shadow.
Tags:  space, data-center, SpaceX, AI
Aaron Leong

Aaron Leong

Tech enthusiast, YouTuber, engineer, rock climber, family guy. 'Nuff said.
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