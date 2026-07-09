SpaceX Puts First Commercial Nuclear-Powered Satellite Into Orbit





This week, SpaceX’s Transporter-17 rideshare rocket lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, carrying 81 payloads into a sun-synchronous orbit. Among them was a softball-sized BOHR (Betavoltaic Orbital High-Reliability) cubesat, built by Miami-based startup City Labs, the world’s first commercial nuclear-powered satellite.





BOHR hitching a ride on Transporter 17's Falcon 9 rocket (Credit: SpaceX)



Because the energy output from this process is measured in nanowatts to microwatts, it is not yet powerful enough to run an entire spacecraft. Consequently, BOHR utilizes conventional solar panels to manage its core housekeeping and satellite bus operations, while the tritium battery is dedicated to powering and validating the internal payload demonstration. Unaffected by extreme cold or total darkness, betavoltaic cells can continuously generate electricity for over 20 years without needing a recharge.





Credit: City Labs

