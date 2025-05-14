Why Space Forge Wants To Use Satellites To Make Semiconductors In Space





Space Forge, a UK-based start-up, wants to go to space to manufacture unique materials for semiconductors, quantum computing, defense tech and clean energy applications. By utilizing the special conditions in low earth orbit, the company believes that products from its returnable manufacturing satellite can cut CO2 emissions and energy consumption by a significant amount. Helping this project get off the ground (pun intended) is a $30M financial boost of Series A funding, the largest of its kind in UK space tech history.





Forget Silicon Valley . Welcome to Silicon Void, the new frontier in chip fabrication. While many workers in the Bay Area waste years off their life in rush hour traffic, Space Forge is dreaming of a commute measured in megameters and a workplace with a truly stellar view. The company believes that the unique conditions of space – namely microgravity and ultra-high vacuum – could lead to the creation of crystals for semiconductors with significantly fewer defects and potentially superior performance.





Space Forge team with ForgeStar 1



Basically, the plan involves launching small, automated factories aboard satellites called ForgeStars. These cosmic foundries would then meticulously mix chemical compounds to grow or seed semiconductor crystals, which can produce larger and higher-quality substrates than we currently can on Earth. Once the manufacturing process is complete, the finished wafers would be returned to Earth. Details are not specific about how re-entry of the finished crystals will be executed, however.





Space Forge believes the benefits of space production are ultimately worth it over the added cost and complexity. Research has shown that materials made in space can cut CO2 emissions by up 75 percent as well as energy use by up to 60 percent, and in the case of the ForgeStar, return higher purity and quality materials for use back on Earth.





