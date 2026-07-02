SpaceX's Million Satellite Plan Could Wreck Ground-Based Astronomy, ESO Study Warns





The core problem is sunlight. Satellites reflect it , which makes them far brighter than the distant galaxies telescopes strain to capture, and every pass leaves a streak that erases whatever sits behind it. The study, authored by ESO astronomer Olivier Hainaut, has been peer reviewed and accepted for publication in Astronomy & Astrophysics, according to ESO. Hainaut simulated the position, motion, and brightness of both existing and proposed fleets to put real numbers on the damage. Those numbers are grim.





For SpaceX's proposed constellation, images taken two hours after dark with the Very Large Telescope at Paranal Observatory in Chile could contain dozens of trails, costing up to 28% of the field of view. That assumes the satellites stay dim enough to remain invisible to the naked eye. Anyone hoping engineers can simply build fainter hardware should temper expectations.