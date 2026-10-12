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Sorry Radeon Fans, AMD May Hold RDNA 5 Until Late 2027

by Chris HarperMonday, October 12, 2026, 03:28 PM EDT
Official AMD RDNA 5 render for Project Amethyst and the Sony PlayStation 6 SoC.
AMD RDNA 5 render for Project Amethyst and the Sony PlayStation 6 SoC. Image: AMD
Although it has been roughly 17 months since the initial release of its RDNA 4-based Radeon RX 9000 series cards, news regarding its next generation RDNA 5 graphics architecture remains scarce, with rumors indicating we could be waiting another year for anything solid to materialize. We have official confirmation of some things, including the fact that the PlayStation 6 and Microsoft Project Helix SoCs will both utilize AMD RDNA 5 GPU cores, but no official release timelines have been revealed.

Comments made by reputable leaker Kepler_L2 on the Anandtech Forums claim Computex 2027 is the earliest we can expect to see an AMD RDNA 5 debut, with "later in the year" being the more likely outcome.

Kepler_L2's estimated RDNA 4 release window.
Kepler_L2's estimated RDNA 4 release window. Image: Anandtech Forums

Kepler's track record on these matters has been generally reliable, and last year we heard some AMD AIB partners making similar release window estimations. Back then, one AIB vendor even estimated AMD RDNA 5's arrival to be as late as Q1 2028, but at the time most agreed Q2 or Q3 were the most likely windows.

Considering the similar slowdown of consumer GPU releases from NVIDIA, we wouldn't be surprised if new consumer GPUs from AMD and NVIDIA don't arrive until 2028. The industry-wide DRAM and NAND storages has made both consumer GPUs and prebuilt PCs ultra expensive, and pricing is unlikely to improve until additional foundry capacity comes online, sometime is late 2027 or 2028. The most optimistic statement we've heard from an official source has Acer pegging that date as early as Q3 2027, but earlier estimates warned of a potential decade-long shortage.

That means the AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT will remain the highest-end AMD consumer GPU for the foreseeable future. But surprises do happen. Perhaps we may see an early reveal at an event like CES, but with a later release. Kepler's words (as spotted by Videocardz) don't necessarily support that notion, but remember that at least one AIB was expecting to ship in Q2 2027 just 4 months ago.
Tags:  AMD, Radeon, GPU, (nasdaq:amd), rdna 5
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
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