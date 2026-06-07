AMD Board Partners Allegedly Tip When RDNA 5 GPUs Might Arrive
The responses indicated a range of possibilites. One AIB expects RDNA 5 to land between Q2 and Q3 of 2027, roughly in line with what prominent leaker Kepler stated in December of last year. But another AIB called that "too optimistic," believing that RDNA 5 won't land until Q4 2027, or perhaps even Q1 2028.
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If AMD does push RDNA 5's arrival until 2028, it wouldn't surprise us. NVIDIA has been stretching out its consumer GPU launches as well, and the ongoing DRAM shortage makes it more difficult to allocate memory and launch products at desired price points.
That said, we do have high expectations for RDNA 5. With the reveal of the PlayStation 6 and "Project Amethyst", AMD disclosed that RDNA 5 would feature clustered arrays of Compute Units that should accelerate AI and RT processing.
The higher-end RDNA 5 GPUs will likely offer massive memory bandwidth, that to high-speed GDDR7 memory connected to a 384-bit memory bus. It's expected that they'll also feature up to 96 compute units. This would be a 50% increase in both Compute Units and and potentially memory bandwidth compared to a Radeon RX 9070 XT (the current top AMD GPU), and combined with the architectural improvements revealed with Project Amethyst, that could mean AMD is ready to do battle with NVIDIA at the ultra high-end of the market once again.
Of course, until AMD makes an official announcement, take all of this information with a grain of salt. The Tweakers story and quotes from AIBs are in-line with what we have heard, though: an RDNA 5 launch between Q2 2027 and Q2 2028 does seem quite likely, considering the time frame and size of the potential launch window.