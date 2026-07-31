Sony Defends Ending PlayStation Game Discs Amid Player Protest





Sony has broken its silence after weeks of deafening community backlash over its plans to phase out physical PlayStation game discs by 2028. Straight to the point, Sony is not budging on its controversial decision. During an earnings call to discuss its latest quarterly results, a company executive sent a firm message to fans and investors alike, which is that the digital transition is happening , like it or not.





We've been tracking this story closely since Sony's digital roadmap first came to light, resulting in a firestorm of petitions, social media outrage, and even boycott threats . Despite it all, when asked about the backlash during the Q1 2026 Q&A session, Sony Chief Financial Officer Lin Tao made it clear that the company has absolutely no intention of backing down.





That said, Tao did offer a brief nod to nostalgia, admitting Sony understands why optical discs hold sentimental value for some, especially long-time gamers. But nostalgia doesn't run a platform. Tao explained that digital distribution is taking over every corner of the entertainment world, and Sony's timeline relies on internal data showing where consumer behavior is already heading.





When financial analysts pressed Tao on whether ditching disc drives risks stripping consoles of their unique identity against gaming PCs, the CFO rejected the premise. Discs aren't what define PlayStation, Tao argued. Tao also downplayed worries about killing off retail stores, claiming Sony is already working with retail partners on new commercial strategies as software sales migrate entirely online. Notably, GameStop CEO Ryan Cohen recently said that Sony's decision to phase out physical game discs is irrelevant to its business model because the retailer has been able to pivot the bulk of its sales into collectibles.









"It doesn't matter. It doesn’t matter at all," Cohen told Bloomberg in an interview. "Software... it mattered in the past. Software today makes up less than 12% of the business, and collectibles makes up over half the business. So it’s totally, totally irrelevant."





Despite GameStop's pivot, killing physical media effectively kills the secondhand market at large, which is part of the reason why Sony's decision has been so controversial. And in doing so, gamers will be stuck paying whatever price Sony puts on the digital storefront.





Be that as it may, as far as Sony is concerned, its decision is set in stone and the arguments for physical media are therefore moot.