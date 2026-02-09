Sony PS6 Rumored For 30GB Of GDDR7, Next-Gen PS Handheld Getting 24GB





According to a series of technical disclosures from industry insider Kepler_L2 (first spotted by eagle-eyed Video Cardz), Sony's PS6 is reportedly targeting a 30GB pool of GDDR7 memory, which if true, is nearly a 90% increase over the PS5's 16GB. In the upcoming console, Sony is expected to utilize ten 3GB modules arranged in a specialized clamshell formation on the motherboard.





While this configuration reportedly utilizes a narrower 160-bit memory bus compared to previous flagship consoles, the raw speed of GDDR7 (running at roughly 32Gbps) is expected to push the total memory bandwidth to 640GB/s. With an expected throughput roughly 11% greater than the PS5, the console would be in a good place in terms of handling more complex AI-driven upscaling and significantly more detailed open-world environments.

Likewise, the company's rumored next-gen PS handheld, currently referred to in circles as "Project Canis," is reportedly being equipped with 24GB of LPDDR5X memory. This would put the device in direct competition with premium PC handhelds like the ROG Ally X , which also uses 24GB to handle modern titles. Does this mean that the sizeable RAM ensures that the device can run native versions of current-gen titles without severe technical compromises? Only time will tell.









So far, what we know is that the PS6 could see a 2027-2028 launch, sporting a 3nm AMD Orion APU with Zen 6 CPU, plus RDNA 5 graphics capable of up to 40 TFLOPS. Even with all this power and focus on ray tracking/AI upscaling, Sony is targeting TDP draw of 160W, which is lower than the PS5.