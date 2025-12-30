CATEGORIES
home News

PlayStation 6 & Next-Gen Xbox Face Possible Delay Amid DRAM Crisis

by Chris HarperTuesday, December 30, 2025, 01:31 PM EDT
hero ps5 controller
No one is safe from RAMmageddon, including gaming console manufacturers. According to a recent report, console manufacturers are debating whether next-gen devices should be delayed to post 2027-2028, breaking the common 7-year cadence between console generations. If the rumors circulating about next-generation consoles and their gratuitous allocations of VRAM are true, this makes sense and also means potentially huge increases in usually-subsidized early console prices. Even current-generation consoles are expected to receive price increases in 2026, and the silence on release date or pricing for the Steam Machine has been deafening indeed.

The DRAM shortage continues to worsen for the industry at large. Consumers are feeling the heat, PC builders and AIB GPU partners are deeply concerned, and prices for virtually all PC, smartphone, and console hardware is all but guaranteed to rise in 2026 and beyond. If the worst things said about this shortage are true and it extends for a decade, things are looking dire.


Memory isn't the only thing getting more expensive, either. NAND for SSDs is also becoming more expensive, and the GPU market is also directly impacted by DRAM supply. While pricing changes have been less impactful on those components so far, it's still not a good sign for any console or PC manufacturer, and it's an abysmal time to be DIYing your own gaming setup.

With all of that, plus the already-low overall console sales trends noted by Insider Gaming in its latest episode, it makes sense that the PlayStation 6 and its Xbox counterpart are being pushed out further into the future. Nintendo, of course, does what it wants and released the Switch and Switch 2 on its own schedule, and both have proven greatly successful, but given enough time, these conditions are sure to force price increases on Nintendo's handhelds, as well.
Tags:  AMD, Sony, Microsoft, Xbox, PlayStation
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment