by Brandon HillSaturday, September 12, 2020, 02:18 PM EDT

Sony Confirms PlayStation 5 Digital Event For September 16, Pricing And Availability Details Expected

It appears that the time has finally come for Sony to give us the missing details surrounding its PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition consoles. The Japanese gaming giant revealed in a tweet this morning that it will hold a live PlayStation 5 Showcase on Wednesday, September 16th at 4pm EST.

Sony describes the event, writing:

Before PlayStation 5 launches this holiday, we wanted to give you one more look at some of the great games coming to PS5 at launch (and beyond!). Our next digital showcase will weigh in at around 40 minutes, and feature updates on the latest titles from Worldwide Studios and our world-class development partners. 

Given that Microsoft has already revealed its hand with regards to pricing for the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X, it stands to reason that Sony will take this opportunity to announce pricing for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition. We reported earlier this week that Microsoft’s surprise announcement of Xbox Series S/X pricing caused some disruptions in Sony’s plans for pricing on its competing consoles. Needless to say, many were expecting for the Xbox consoles to be priced higher than they were — especially the Xbox Series X.

Instead, the Xbox Series X will be priced at $499, while the Xbox Series S gets a price tag of $299. Rumors suggest that Sony might match the Xbox Series X by pricing the PlayStation 5 at $499, while the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition — which doesn’t have a Blu-ray drive — will be priced at $399. That would put the latter Sony console at a $100 disadvantage against its equally disc-less Xbox Series S counterpart. But we’ll just have to wait a few more days to know for sure.

For those interested in getting their hands on a PlayStation 5 early, Sony opened up pre-registration for preorders in late August. However, you will need a PlayStation Online ID, and Sony says that it is being picky about who it selects since “Our selection is based on previous interests and PlayStation activities.” In other words, good luck.


