CATEGORIES
home News
by Brandon HillTuesday, September 08, 2020, 04:46 AM EDT

Microsoft's Xbox Series S Entry-Level Next-Gen Console Officially Announced At Just $299

xbox series s
After a series of leaks early this morning, Microsoft has finally gone official with its Xbox Series S, which will be the entry-level version of its next-generation console series. Although the company didn’t go into much detail about the console, it did present us with a single image of the console standing vertically.

The Xbox Series S — which is presented in Robot White — is much thinner than its Xbox Series S counterpart, and features a large, black circular vent on its side for cooling. We also see the same Robot White controller that has leaked previously. Best of all, Microsoft is promising a price of just $299 for the Xbox Series S, which is quite frankly an amazing price point for a next-generation console; one which Microsoft dubs “its smallest Xbox ever.”

Microsoft goes on to indicate that it is “looking forward to sharing more” information soon, and we’ll be eagerly awaiting to hear what else is in store for gamers leading up to the console’s official launch. And speaking of launch, Windows Central is reporting — although it is not yet confirmed — that both the Xbox Series S and the more powerful Xbox Series X will launch on November 10th. That is in keeping with the early November timeframe that Microsoft confirmed last month

xbox series s

In addition, it’s reported that the Xbox Series X will be priced at $499, which is at the lower end of the rumored pricing spectrum. It’s had previously speculated that the Xbox Series X could be priced at $599 or higher, but the $499 price point is definitely impressive given the performance it will deliver. 

While the Xbox Series X is capable of delivering 12 teraflops of compute performance with its AMD Radeon RDNA 2-based GPU bringing 4K 60fps gaming to enthusiasts, the Xbox Series S will reportedly pare that down to just 4 teraflops, putting it more on par with the Xbox One X. The Xbox Series S also lack the Blu-ray drive of its more expensive sibling, which helps contribute to its much smaller dimensions compared to the Xbox Series X.

It will be interesting to see how Sony counters with pricing for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition given how aggressive Microsoft is being with the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X. Let the games begin! 

 



Tags:  Microsoft, (nasdaq:msft), xbox series x, xbox series s
Via:  Microsoft via Twitter

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Will Intel Tiger Lake Roar?
Heck Yes
Meh
IDK - AMD
No
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Feedburner

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms