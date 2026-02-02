Sony Patent Hints At A Button-Less Controller, Hopefully Not For The PS6
by
Aaron Leong
—
Monday, February 02, 2026, 10:24 AM EDT
Console gamers love new tech, but there are ones that we hope never ever make it to production. Case in point: Sony has patented a controller that ditches physical buttons entirely in favor of a giant, customizable touchscreen. Heresy!
The patent, titled Devices and Methods for a Game Controller, shows a design akin to the center touch pad on the DualSense that decided to hold a coup and kick the real buttons to the curb. According to the filing, the controller replaces the D-pad, face buttons, and even the analog sticks with capacitive touch zones and optical sensors.
The primary draw, at least on paper, is total adaptability. If your hands are exceptionally large, or if you prefer your jump button to be the size of a dinner plate, you can simply resize and slide the virtual inputs around the surface to your heart's content. The controller is even designed to recognize who is holding it, automatically loading a saved layout the moment your thumbs make contact.
No doubt, this may sound like a dream for accessibility, i.e. allowing players with limited dexterity to create ergonomic layouts that actually work for them. But then, without the tactile click of a mechanical button or the physical resistance of a joystick, this setup could easily lead to touchscreen rage as players may find themselves accidentally swiping and pinching when they wanted to tap or block. To combat this, Sony’s patent mentions the use of pressure and temperature sensors to differentiate between a deliberate press and a lazy thumb just resting on the glass.
So yes, the touch interface supports complex gestures like swipes, slides, and pinches, which we already see plenty of in mobile gaming mechanics as well as in limited use on DualSense touch pads. Imagine playing God of War and having to pinch the air to rip a monster’s head off, or swiping left to dodge a stray arrow.
For now, the traditional controller remains safe, and while this patent is bold, it's really one of those things that we hope never sees the light of day and the key to its blueprints destroyed. That said, Sony is no stranger to eccentric patents either (some may recall the banana controller)—maybe crazy ideas like these are their engineer's own way of having a little fun at the workplace.