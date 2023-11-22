Huzzah! Steam Finally Embraces Sony's DualSense Game Controllers

You've actually been able to use DualShock and DualSense controllers on Steam for a good while now. Valve has an abstraction layer called Steam Input which sends generic joypad inputs to games based on profiles that users can create, configure, and share. The DualShock and DualSense pads can be used with Steam Input to work with almost any game that supports gamepads at all, but some games also have native support for them.









Now, when looking at a game's store page on Steam, you'll be able to see at a glance which controllers it supports as well as whether it actually makes use of the Steam Input API natively or if it has native support for DualShock and DualSense controllers. You'll also be able to use these options in searches as well, and they'll appear in the Compatibility section of library pages, too.









If you're wondering why someone would bother to use a PlayStation controller instead of a PC-native pad or an Xbox device, there are all kinds of reasons. Perhaps they have a PlayStation system and simply want to use the controller to play some games . Alternatively, maybe they want to make use of the DualShock or DualSense's unique features, like the touchpad. Of course, they may simply prefer the layout or the feel in their hand, too. Whatever the case, if PlayStation pads are appealing to you, rejoice in the newest Steam update.





This tiny shortcut button will be very handy for users of Steam Input.