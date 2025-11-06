Sony Launches Cloud Streaming On PlayStation Portal, Play PS5 Games With No Installs
PlayStation Portal owners who are subscribed to the PlayStation Plus Premium tier will now be able to stream games without needing a PS5. Some of the titles currently supported include God of War Ragnarök, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Ghost of Yōtei, Cyberpunk 2077, Grand Theft Auto V and Fortnite. Although attempting to play an online multiplayer game might not be the best use case.
The user interface has been refreshed to make it easier to jump into a cloud gaming session. There are now three tabs present at the top left, one for remote play from a PS5, one for cloud streaming and one for search. Each of these will provide a dedicated page for players to select a game from their library or find a new one that supports cloud streaming.
Additionally, players will be able to enjoy 3D Audio, which creates a more immersive experience using spatial sound, when using wired or wireless headphones that support it. It’s important to note that wireless headphones must be compatible with PlayStation Link, such as the Pulse Explorer wireless earbuds.
Last, but certainly not least, is the addition of accessibility settings for those who need them. Players will be able to adjust text size, enable a screen reader, choose speech speed, or tweak voice volume. To find these options, go to “Settings,” then select “Cloud Streaming,” and then “Accessibility Settings.”
This seems like a great update that makes the Portal an excellent accessory for those who are in the PlayStation ecosystem, and should tide over those awaiting the rumored dedicated handheld coming from Sony in the future.