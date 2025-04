Sony PlayStation Portal Update Rolls Out With Sweet New Features And Tweaks

Another new tweak is the ability to sort games In the catalog screen of the Cloud Streaming service. This will allow you to better browse the library of titles, which is especially useful on a smaller screen such as a handheld possesses. Sony will also let you capture your game footage, in both a screenshot as well as with recorded video. These go to the PlayStation App for you to retrieve when ready.Game recording has been a big deal with the popularity of social media and streaming, so this certainly is something many gamers will take advantage of. Another improvement include a queue system, since the Cloud Service can become full and thus not everyone is allowed to play at once. This can be a frustrating experience, compared to playing a game locally when it can be ready at a moment's notice.Sony is likely testing the waters for some type of future independent handheld device with these new Portal updates . Nintendo is already there with its Switch 2, and even Microsoft's Xbox team is following suit with its own device (in partnership with ASUS).