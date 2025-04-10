CATEGORIES
Sony PlayStation Portal Update Rolls Out With Sweet New Features And Tweaks

by Thiago TrevisanThursday, April 10, 2025, 11:19 AM EDT
Sony's popular PlayStation Portal has a new update with Cloud Game Streaming Beta UX and some other improvements in store for gamers. First, Cloud Streaming is available for PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers and is currently in beta. It will let you stream PS5 games from the PlayStation Plus Catalog. This is an interesting feature since you technically don't need a PS5 console connected, as it pulls the data directly from Sony to the Portal. 

The Portal is becoming increasingly independent of the PS5, which is likely the direction that Sony wants to bring the portable device in. When originally launched, its biggest drawback was that it had to be tethered to a PS5 console, limiting its usability. Various tweaks and updates later, it is able to now connect via Wi-Fi independently of a PS5 console. Cloud Stream is the ingredient that helps tie this notion together, and eventually pave the way for a truly independent Sony portable handheld

Another new tweak is the ability to sort games In the catalog screen of the Cloud Streaming service. This will allow you to better browse the library of titles, which is especially useful on a smaller screen such as a handheld possesses. Sony will also let you capture your game footage, in both a screenshot as well as with recorded video. These go to the PlayStation App for you to retrieve when ready. 

Game recording has been a big deal with the popularity of social media and streaming, so this certainly is something many gamers will take advantage of. Another improvement include a queue system, since the Cloud Service can become full and thus not everyone is allowed to play at once. This can be a frustrating experience, compared to playing a game locally when it can be ready at a moment's notice. 

Sony is likely testing the waters for some type of future independent handheld device with these new Portal updates. Nintendo is already there with its Switch 2, and even Microsoft's Xbox team is following suit with its own device (in partnership with ASUS).
Tags:  Sony, playstation portal, (nasdaq:sony)
