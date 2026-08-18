Sony CEO Delivers Reality Check On PlayStation 6 Release Date
In a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal, current Sony CEO Hiroki Totoki discussed the direction of Sony's entertainment business, including the future of the PlayStation 6. As Totoki notes, a CEO's "most important task" is ensuring the business' survival, and considers Sony's new direction a proper response to trade wars and supply chain issues. The new direction pivots more toward entertainment than the consumer electronics that Sony is best known for, since becoming a household name with the Walkman cassette player in 1979.
But Sony's Totoki-led push toward entertainment over hardware isn't totally new. After all, Sony purchased CBS Records in 1988, and then Columbia Pictures in 1989. The massive success of Sony's entertainment division across film, anime, TV, and games has been noteworthy, even when that content isn't exclusive to Sony's devices.
Obviously, the PlayStation's focus on system-selling exclusive games isn't going anywhere, and the PlayStation 6 launch lineup will likely follow that path. But the broader shift toward entertainment media over consumer electronics is apparently no accident and the PlayStation business exists as an intersection between the two.
The WSJ interview said nothing more of the PlayStation disc controversy, and perhaps that's for the best. Sony's corporate messaging on that decision has been apathetic at best, indicating that while the ongoing outcry is heard, the decision is final. As such, the PlayStation 6 will almost certainly be an all-digital console, though we wouldn't be surprised if Sony or Microsoft launched external disc drive peripherals for next-gen consoles, for the sake of backwards compatibility. Such peripherals already exist for newer digital models of the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Pro, after all.
Regarding actual release information for the PlayStation 6, the official statement from Totoki is that Sony "still hasn't fixed a date" for its launch. That makes an imminent launch very unlikely, but Sony could have plans we're unaware of. If the window extends into or past 2027 without any news, we wouldn't be surprised if rumors of a cut-down 24GB PlayStation 6 come to pass.