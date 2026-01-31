CATEGORIES
Sonos Super Bowl Blowout Delivers Big Deals On Premium Audio Gear

by Paul LillySaturday, January 31, 2026, 11:48 AM EDT
Sonos Sonic Arc Ultra soundbar on a wall underneath a TV.
Are you ready for some football?! The Super Bowl featuring New England Patriots (woohoo!) and Seattle Seahawks (boo!) is just a week away, and if you want to hear every bone-crunching hit, you'll want to ditch your TV's wimpy built-in speakers for a discrete audio setup. You don't have to break the bank, either, not when there are several deals to be had on various Sonos speakers.

Sonos Arc Ultra Soundbar With Dolby Atmos Is $18% Off

If you have not done so already, check out our Sonos Arc Ultra soundbar review, then if you feel it's a good fit for your home setup, grab it on sale for $899 at Amazon (18% off, save $200). You have a choice black, as just linked, or the white color option, both of which are on sale.

In our testing, we found the sound quality to be very good on the Arc Ultra, with noticeable improvements in the overall sound profile compared to the non-Ultra model, especially when it comes to bass—it hits harder and is fuller on top with the Arc Ultra.

This is a 9.1.4-channel soundbar with nice features, such as Dolby Atmos support and voice control. It connects to your TV via a single HDMI eARC port. The only real caveat is that even with the discount, this is a premium-priced soundbar. If you're looking for something more affordable, keep reading...

Sonos Beam Gen 2 Soundbar With Dolby Atmos Is 26% Off

Sonos Beam Gen 2 soundbar underneath a TV.

The elephant in the room isn't the one in the brush in the TV image above, but the fact that speakers, soundbars, and audio products in general can be expensive. That doesn't always have to be the case, though. If you're wanting a soundbar with Dolby Atmos support that doesn't cost a grand, then check out the Sonos Beam Gen 2 soundbar that's on sale for $369 at Amazon (26% off, save $130). And here again, you can get for the same price in white.

Like the original Beam, the Gen 2 model is a compact soundbar. But unlike its predecessor, it supports Dolby Atmos, which is a useful feature. We haven't had a chance to sample this one yet, but reviews—both professional and thousands of user ratings—are generally positive when it comes to the Beam Gen 2.

This is a 5.0-channel soundbar with a center tweeter and four elliptical mid-woofers. It also has three passive radiators to enhance low frequencies, and adjustable EQ, and voice support.

We don't anticipate the bass response being as deep or rumble-bound as the Arc Ultra, but the nice thing about a lot of Sonos products, this one included, is the ability to add to it in a piecemeal fashion. You can mix and match products for your ideal setup, meaning you could always add a dedicated subwoofer at some point if you want it to hit a bit harder.

Speaking of which, here are some more Sonos deals...
