Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Looks Elite In Benchmark Leak Ahead Of Launch
by
Aaron Leong
—
Friday, September 19, 2025, 02:40 PM EDT
Early benchmarks have revealed how powerful the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 might actually be. While these are early leaks, the performance consistency brings promises of single-core scores that go head-to-head with Apple's A19 Pro SoC and trounces it in multi-core. After years of playing catch up and "close, but no cigar," will Qualcomm finally take the crown?
The first Geekbench listing we want to look at is linked to model number Xiaomi 25113PN0EC, which we believed to be the upcoming Xiaomi 17 Pro. It shows that 8 Elite Gen 5 achieved an impressive 3,831 in single-core and 11,525 in multi-core tests (in comparison to the Apple A19 Pro SoC that scores 4,019/11,054). The CPU configuration consisted of an octa-core setup, with two high-performance Oryon cores clocked at 4.61GHz and six performance cores running at 3.63GHz.
A separate listing uncovered by Notebookcheck shows an even more potential for the Snapdragon chipset. A Geekbench entry from an iQOO 15 (model number vivo V2505A) dropped a 3,824 single-core and a multi-core that blew past the 12,000 mark to achieve a new high of 12,402.
These multi-core results not only position the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 as the new top dog in the Android space, outclassing competitors like MediaTek and Exynos 2600, but also creates a substantial gap with its fruity rival. In fact, the iQOO 15's 12,402 score (if confirmed) handily eats the A18 Pro (8,658) and A19 Pro (9.746) for breakfast.
However, it must be said that the benchmark results further spotlight the difference in philosophy between Apple and other SoC makers. Qualcomm is pushing clock speeds to new heights to extract maximum performance (which, in this case, some attribute to the SoC’s ability to sustain its high-frequency 4.6 GHz boost clock on its P-cores), while Apple's approach continues to focus on achieving strong performance at lower frequencies, which generally leads to better power efficiency.
Xiaomi's 17 series of phones are slated to be the first to officially launch with the new 8 Elite Gen 5. Samsung's Galaxy S26 Ultra, the OnePlus 15, Asus' Zenfone 13 Ultra, and the aforementioned iQOO15 are expected to adopt the chipset as well.