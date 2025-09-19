CATEGORIES
home News

Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Looks Elite In Benchmark Leak Ahead Of Launch

by Aaron LeongFriday, September 19, 2025, 02:40 PM EDT
hero snapdragon 8 elite gen5
Early benchmarks have revealed how powerful the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 might actually be. While these are early leaks, the performance consistency brings promises of single-core scores that go head-to-head with Apple's A19 Pro SoC and trounces it in multi-core. After years of playing catch up and "close, but no cigar," will Qualcomm finally take the crown?

xiaomi17 geekbench
Geekbench score for a Xiaomi 17 Pro with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 (Click to enlarge)

The first Geekbench listing we want to look at is linked to model number Xiaomi 25113PN0EC, which we believed to be the upcoming Xiaomi 17 Pro. It shows that 8 Elite Gen 5 achieved an impressive 3,831 in single-core and 11,525 in multi-core tests (in comparison to the Apple A19 Pro SoC that scores 4,019/11,054). The CPU configuration consisted of an octa-core setup, with two high-performance Oryon cores clocked at 4.61GHz and six performance cores running at 3.63GHz.

A separate listing uncovered by Notebookcheck shows an even more potential for the Snapdragon chipset. A Geekbench entry from an iQOO 15 (model number vivo V2505A) dropped a 3,824 single-core and a multi-core that blew past the 12,000 mark to achieve a new high of 12,402.

These multi-core results not only position the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 as the new top dog in the Android space, outclassing competitors like MediaTek and Exynos 2600, but also creates a substantial gap with its fruity rival. In fact, the iQOO 15's 12,402 score (if confirmed) handily eats the A18 Pro (8,658) and A19 Pro (9.746) for breakfast.

xiaomi 17 pro back panel revealing secondary display1
Rear of upcoming Xiaomi 17

However, it must be said that the benchmark results further spotlight the difference in philosophy between Apple and other SoC makers. Qualcomm is pushing clock speeds to new heights to extract maximum performance (which, in this case, some attribute to the SoC’s ability to sustain its high-frequency 4.6 GHz boost clock on its P-cores), while Apple's approach continues to focus on achieving strong performance at lower frequencies, which generally leads to better power efficiency.

Xiaomi's 17 series of phones are slated to be the first to officially launch with the new 8 Elite Gen 5. Samsung's Galaxy S26 Ultra, the OnePlus 15, Asus' Zenfone 13 Ultra, and the aforementioned iQOO15 are expected to adopt the chipset as well.
Tags:  Qualcomm, leak, snapdragon-8-elite-gen-5
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment