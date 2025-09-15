Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5: What’s In The Name & What It Means For Flagship Phones





Qualcomm revealed the name of its next flagship system-on-chip (SoC) for future Android devices, and it's called Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. At first glance, it may seem like Qualcomm skipped a few generations after releasing the Snapdragon 8 Elite last year. Qualcomm acknowledges this in a blog post explaining its new naming scheme, which it is in "truth is simpler" than it appears on the surface.





"Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 marks the fifth generation of our premium 8-series platforms since we introduced our new single digit naming and visual identity. By aligning with Gen 5, we’re reinforcing its leadership position and simplifying how consumers understand our product roadmap," Qualcomm says.





Qualcomm says you should view the Gen 5 moniker as a signal that its latest platform leads the entire family forward, rather than looking at it as just a number. It also justified the Gen 5 designation as being the result of an "unprecedented moment" in the company's roadmap, and reuse the term, it further notes that the Snapdragon 8 Elite was introduced last year within its premium lineup with "unprecedented performance gains."





"Our naming reflects a combination of factors: performance capabilities, launch timing and how each platform fits within our broader portfolio. So, while the naming may look new, it’s actually a continuation of our established framework—one that evolves with the technology it represents," Qualcomm adds.













To Qualcomm's credit, this is far less confusing than Intel's decision to release a 'new' Core i5-110 processor based on its 5-year-old Comet Lake architecture, with identical specs to the Core i5-10400 that released in 2020.





Qualcomm isn't rebadging chips within the Elite family, and instead is streamlining its naming scheme before things branch off into too many directions. It ultimately decided that calling its next flagship mobile chip Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 made more sense for its future roadmap than calling it Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2





Still confused? If we look back at the Snapdragon 8 lineup, the product ascension goes like this: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, Snapdragon 8 Elite, and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5.





"Our next-generation Snapdragon 8 Elite leads the charge, but it’s part of a broader roadmap. You’ll see some upcoming mobile platforms adopt Gen 5 as well. Our naming helps consumers and OEMs alike understand where each product fits and when it makes its debut," Qualcomm explains



