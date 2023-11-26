Eight Must See Smartwatch Deals Already Live For Cyber Monday
Now is the time to find great savings on a variety of smartwatches from popular brands such as Samsung, Apple, Google, and more. Don’t miss out on great savings on these wearable devices that can help keep track of fitness goals to shed all those holiday pounds.
Google Pixel WatchThe Google Pixel Watch comes complete with 15 months free of Fitbit Premium that will help everyone get rid of that extra turkey from Thanksgiving. It has a gorgeous circular, domed design and brings with it a fresh experience with Wear OS by Google, so it is easy to get help at a glance.
For the fitness nuts out there, the Pixel Watch will help them stay on top of activity, calories burned, and more. Users can also take advantage of being able to keep track of their heart rate, and gain insights into sleep patterns. The watch can also assess a person’s heart rhythm for AFib with ECG(3).
Save time by using features like Google Wallet that make buying items simple and secure. Stay on course during holiday travel with Google Maps with turn-by-turn directions, and get notified about any upcoming events with Google Calendar. The Google Pixel Watch can also give the user a sense of security with Emergency SOS, alerting trusted contacts or 911 when they are feeling unsafe.
The Google Pixel Watch is on sale for an incredible 43% off at just $199.99.
Samsung Galaxy Watch6 ClassicThe Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic is a Bluetooth enabled smartwatch that brings a ton of features with it. Users can take advantage of the rotating bezel, fitness tracker, personalized heart rate zones, and more.
Samsung referred to the beloved Classic line as being a smartwatch with a classic style. It features a timeless, iconic look and a bezel that just clicks with a user’s style. The smartwatch not only looks great, but it also performs well with up to about 40 hours of battery life. It comes with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of memory which should be more than enough for most users.
For those who may have a hard time sleeping, the Galaxy Watch6 Classic can give insights to develop better sleeping habits with Advanced Sleep Coaching. Users can plan their bedtime, detect snoring, and gain a better understanding of sleep abnormalities that can lead to serious complications.
The Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic 43mm with Bluetooth is 20% off for just $318.99.
Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS + Cellular 45mm)There is no mistaking an iPhone owner who is wearing an Apple Watch. The iconic smartwatch is a staple of Apple fans worldwide. The Series 9 smartwatch comes with a ton of features that include a fitness tracker, blood oxygen and ECG apps, and on Always-On Retina display.
One of the best things about an Apple Watch is how easily it pairs with an iPhone and other Apple products. Users can unlock their iPhone when Face ID is unavailable, and unlock a MacBook automatically. An Apple Watch can also tell someone an approximate distance and directions to a lost iPhone with Precise Finding on supported iPhone models.
One of Apple’s greatest innovations with the Apple Watch has been Fall Detection and Crash Detection. These features will alert chosen contacts and 911 if the wearer suffers a hard fall or is involved in a serious car accident. This could be critical in saving a person’s life when rendered unconscious.
The Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS + Cellular 45mm) smartwatch is on sale for only $459.
Also available is the Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS + Cellular 41mm) smartwatch is on sale for only $429.
