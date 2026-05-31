CATEGORIES
home News

Skip The Steam Deck: Lenovo Legion Go S Is A Killer Deal At $549.99

by Paul LillySunday, May 31, 2026, 08:17 AM EDT
Lenovo Legion Go S being held.
The PC handheld space is suddenly topsy-turvy with Valve jacking up the price of its Steam Deck by as much as $300. Valve's price increase in the wake of an AI-driven shortage of key components like memory and storage effectively turned one of the better values in the handheld segment into just another piece of premium-priced hardware. Fortunately, there are some attractive alternatives, one of being a new low price for Lenovo's Legion Go S.

Lenovo Legion Go S Handheld Drops To $549.99 At Woot

For a limited time, you can snag Lenovo's Legion Go S in Glacier White for $549.99 at Woot (21% off, save $150). We've never seen this handheld sell for less, and with this discount in play, it becomes one of the better options in the PC handheld market.

The Legion Go S is a toned-down version of the Legion Go we reviewed, but still a capable handheld. It features an 8-inch WUXGA (1920x1200, 16:10 aspect ratio) IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate and, as configured here, is powered by an AMD Ryzen Z2 Go processor. That amounts to a Zen 3+ SoC with a 4-core/8-thread CPU clocked at 3GHz to 4.3GHz, 2MB (L2) + 8MB (L3) of cache, and a dozen RDNA 2 graphics cores clocked at up to 2.2GHz.

It also comes with 16GB of LPDDR5X-7500 memory and a 512GB solid state drive (SSD). And for ports, it serves up two USB4 ports, a 3.5mm combo audio jack, and a microSD card reader. On the wireless side, the Legion Go S supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.

ASUS ROG Xbox Ally Is Still An Option

ASUS ROG Xbox Ally handheld (angled render).

Unfortunately, there are not a lot of cheaper options in the PC handheld market right now. If you're not feeling the Legion Go S, however, you can get the ASUS ROG Xbox Ally for $599.99 at Best Buy.

We highlighted this handheld when it was on sale for $499.99 last weekend as part of Best Buy's Memorial Day deals event. It's now $100 more, though we're pointing it out because it's one of the few worthwhile options in this price range.

This one comes configured with a 7-inch display (1920x1080, 120Hz) powered by a Ryzen Z2 A SoC (4C/8T, 2.8GHz to 3.8GHz, 2MB L2 + 4MB L3) with onboard RDNA 2-based Radeon graphics (8 cores, up to 1.8GHz), 16GB of LPDDR5-6400 memory, and a 512GB SSD.

Ports on this one include two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports, a 3.5mm combo audio jack, and a microSD card reader.
Tags:  deals, Lenovo, Gaming, Handheld, legion go s
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use