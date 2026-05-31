Skip The Steam Deck: Lenovo Legion Go S Is A Killer Deal At $549.99

The PC handheld space is suddenly topsy-turvy with Valve jacking up the price
of its Steam Deck by as much as $300. Valve's price increase in the wake of an AI-driven shortage of key components like memory and storage effectively turned one of the better values in the handheld segment into just another piece of premium-priced hardware. Fortunately, there are some attractive alternatives, one of being a new low price for Lenovo's Legion Go S.
Lenovo Legion Go S Handheld Drops To $549.99 At Woot
For a limited time, you can snag Lenovo's Legion Go S in Glacier White
for $549.99 at Woot (21% off, save $150)
. We've never seen this handheld sell for less, and with this discount in play, it becomes one of the better options in the PC handheld market.
The Legion Go S is a toned-down version of the Legion Go we reviewed
, but still a capable handheld. It features an 8-inch WUXGA (1920x1200, 16:10 aspect ratio) IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate and, as configured here, is powered by an AMD Ryzen Z2 Go processor. That amounts to a Zen 3+ SoC with a 4-core/8-thread CPU clocked at 3GHz to 4.3GHz, 2MB (L2) + 8MB (L3) of cache, and a dozen RDNA 2 graphics cores clocked at up to 2.2GHz.
It also comes with 16GB of LPDDR5X-7500 memory and a 512GB solid state drive (SSD). And for ports, it serves up two USB4 ports, a 3.5mm combo audio jack, and a microSD card reader. On the wireless side, the Legion Go S supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.
ASUS ROG Xbox Ally Is Still An Option
Unfortunately, there are not a lot of cheaper options in the PC handheld market right now. If you're not feeling the Legion Go S, however, you can get the ASUS ROG Xbox Ally
for $599.99 at Best Buy
.
We highlighted this handheld when it was on sale for $499.99
last weekend as part of Best Buy's Memorial Day deals event. It's now $100 more, though we're pointing it out because it's one of the few worthwhile options in this price range.
This one comes configured with a 7-inch display (1920x1080, 120Hz) powered by a Ryzen Z2 A SoC (4C/8T, 2.8GHz to 3.8GHz, 2MB L2 + 4MB L3) with onboard RDNA 2-based Radeon graphics (8 cores, up to 1.8GHz), 16GB of LPDDR5-6400 memory, and a 512GB SSD.
Ports on this one include two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports, a 3.5mm combo audio jack, and a microSD card reader.