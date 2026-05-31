Skip The Steam Deck: Lenovo Legion Go S Is A Killer Deal At $549.99





The PC handheld space is suddenly topsy-turvy with Valve jacking up the price of its Steam Deck by as much as $300. Valve's price increase in the wake of an AI-driven shortage of key components like memory and storage effectively turned one of the better values in the handheld segment into just another piece of premium-priced hardware. Fortunately, there are some attractive alternatives, one of being a new low price for Lenovo's Legion Go S.

Lenovo Legion Go S Handheld Drops To $549.99 At Woot

Lenovo's Legion Go S in Glacier White for $549.99 at Woot (21% off, save $150). We've never seen this handheld sell for less, and with this discount in play, it becomes one of the better options in the PC handheld market. For a limited time, you can snagfor. We've never seen this handheld sell for less, and with this discount in play, it becomes one of the better options in the PC handheld market.





The Legion Go S is a toned-down version of the Legion Go we reviewed , but still a capable handheld. It features an 8-inch WUXGA (1920x1200, 16:10 aspect ratio) IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate and, as configured here, is powered by an AMD Ryzen Z2 Go processor. That amounts to a Zen 3+ SoC with a 4-core/8-thread CPU clocked at 3GHz to 4.3GHz, 2MB (L2) + 8MB (L3) of cache, and a dozen RDNA 2 graphics cores clocked at up to 2.2GHz.





It also comes with 16GB of LPDDR5X-7500 memory and a 512GB solid state drive (SSD). And for ports, it serves up two USB4 ports, a 3.5mm combo audio jack, and a microSD card reader. On the wireless side, the Legion Go S supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.

ASUS ROG Xbox Ally Is Still An Option









ASUS ROG Xbox Ally for $599.99 at Best Buy. Unfortunately, there are not a lot of cheaper options in the PC handheld market right now. If you're not feeling the Legion Go S, however, you can get thefor





We highlighted this handheld when it was on sale for $499.99 last weekend as part of Best Buy's Memorial Day deals event. It's now $100 more, though we're pointing it out because it's one of the few worthwhile options in this price range.





This one comes configured with a 7-inch display (1920x1080, 120Hz) powered by a Ryzen Z2 A SoC (4C/8T, 2.8GHz to 3.8GHz, 2MB L2 + 4MB L3) with onboard RDNA 2-based Radeon graphics (8 cores, up to 1.8GHz), 16GB of LPDDR5-6400 memory, and a 512GB SSD.





Ports on this one include two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports, a 3.5mm combo audio jack, and a microSD card reader.