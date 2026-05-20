Memorial Day Gaming Deals Slash $100 Off the ASUS ROG Xbox Ally Handheld

Multiple retailers have marked down the ASUS ROG Xbox Ally handheld ahead of Memorial Day Weekend, slashing $100 of the price. Taking advantage of this deal also gets you three months of Xbox Game Pass Premium. After the three-month trial, pricing costs $14.99 per month if sticking with the Premium plan. Alternatively, Ultimate runs $22.99/month while the Essential plan costs $9.99/month.
ASUS ROG Xbox Ally Drops to $499.99
We reviewed the ROG Xbox Ally X
, the burlier sibling to the non-X model, so check that out to get our impressions about the overall design. Both variants features a 7-inch display with a 1920x1080 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 500 nits brightness.
The non-X model that's on sale is powered by an embedded AMD Ryzen Z2 A system-on-chip (4C/8T, 2.8GHz to 3.8GHz, 2MB L2 + 4MB L3) with onboard RDNA 2-based Radeon graphics (8 cores, up to 1.8GHz). It also features 16GB of LPDDR5-6400 memory and a 512GB PCIe NMVe solid state drive (SSD).
Connectivity options consist of a 3.5mm audio combo jack, dual USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports, and a microSD card reader. Other specs include front-facing stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and a 60Wh battery.
How does all that compare to the ROG Xbox Ally X? The X variant is the more powerful handheld with a Ryzen Z2 Extreme chip, more memory (24GB LPDDR5X-6400), twice the storage (1TB), and a bigger 90Wh battery. It's also twice as expensive than the sale price as the non-X model, with the ROG Xbox Ally X
going for $999.99 at Best Buy
.
Unfortunately, there are not a ton of deals in the handheld space right now, and the pickings are slim in the $500 price range. For example, you can find MSI's Claw AI+
with an 8-inch 120Hz display, Core Ultra 7 285V processor with Arc graphics, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD on sale for $1,273.49 at Best Buy (save $26.50)
, and while it's a great handheld (see our review
), it's pricey at the moment.