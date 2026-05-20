Memorial Day Gaming Deals Slash $100 Off the ASUS ROG Xbox Ally Handheld





Multiple retailers have marked down the ASUS ROG Xbox Ally handheld ahead of Memorial Day Weekend, slashing $100 of the price. Taking advantage of this deal also gets you three months of Xbox Game Pass Premium. After the three-month trial, pricing costs $14.99 per month if sticking with the Premium plan. Alternatively, Ultimate runs $22.99/month while the Essential plan costs $9.99/month.

ASUS ROG Xbox Ally Drops to $499.99

ASUS ROG Xbox Ally for $499.99 at Amazon (17% off, save $100) and also at Best Buy. As for the Xbox Game Pass bonus, it doesn't matter which of those you purchase the handheld from, you still qualify. You can find theforand also at. As for the Xbox Game Pass bonus, it doesn't matter which of those you purchase the handheld from, you still qualify.





We reviewed the ROG Xbox Ally X , the burlier sibling to the non-X model, so check that out to get our impressions about the overall design. Both variants features a 7-inch display with a 1920x1080 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 500 nits brightness.





The non-X model that's on sale is powered by an embedded AMD Ryzen Z2 A system-on-chip (4C/8T, 2.8GHz to 3.8GHz, 2MB L2 + 4MB L3) with onboard RDNA 2-based Radeon graphics (8 cores, up to 1.8GHz). It also features 16GB of LPDDR5-6400 memory and a 512GB PCIe NMVe solid state drive (SSD).





Connectivity options consist of a 3.5mm audio combo jack, dual USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports, and a microSD card reader. Other specs include front-facing stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and a 60Wh battery.





ROG Xbox Ally X going for How does all that compare to the ROG Xbox Ally X? The X variant is the more powerful handheld with a Ryzen Z2 Extreme chip, more memory (24GB LPDDR5X-6400), twice the storage (1TB), and a bigger 90Wh battery. It's also twice as expensive than the sale price as the non-X model, with thegoing for $999.99 at Best Buy











