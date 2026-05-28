Valve's Massive Steam Deck OLED Price Hike Hits Ghost Inventory Online





Pour one out for the golden era of affordable handheld PC gaming, because the Steam Deck's biggest strength to date, pricing, just became the same weakness as the many competitors it spawned after Valve raised pricing by as much as $300. The price before tax now starts at $789 for the 512GB Steam Deck OLED , while the 1TB model gets uncomfortably close to four-digit territory at $949. Are we having fun yet?





Before the price hike, the 512GB model ran $549 and the 1TB version sold for $649. Some not-so-fun math reveals that those $240 and $300 price increases represent 43.7% and 46.2% adjusted premiums, respectively.





In explaining the new pricing, Valve sang the same melancholy song that's become the unwanted anthem of gamers ever since AI took center stage.





"Steam Deck OLED is back in stock, with a price increase for both models due to rising memory and storage costs...Steam Deck itself hasn't changed; these new prices reflect the current state of component costs and other global logistical challenges across the industry as a whole. We’ll keep you updated if anything changes," Valve states in a blog post.





Therein lies the other rub—despite Valve restocking Steam Deck OLED and even with a big increase in pricing, both models are currently listed as out of stock on the product page.













What about Valve's supply of refurbished models , which also includes LCD (read: non-OLED) variants that are not longer being produced? Those are all sold out, too. It's something to keep an eye on, though, as gamers can get a bit of a price break by picking up a certified refurb direct from Valve. Here's how pricing shakes out across the board...